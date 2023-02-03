ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Dog rescued from Chula Vista well recovering from injuries

By Lindsey Peña
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYjuH_0kambA4600

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stella the German Shepard is eagerly awaiting being reunited with her brother, Indy.

He found himself in quite the predicament Wednesday afternoon, stuck 40 feet down a well.

"Just out of the blue, you hear about it in books, you joke about it you know Timmy's in the well, this crap, then all of a sudden your dog disappears in front of you," said owner Mark Pugh.

Pugh says Indy, a 9-year-old retired law enforcement dog, is in good spirits and responding well to treatment.

"X-rays, no broken bones, blood work is good, he's aware he's just sore," said Pugh.

Pugh, a Navy vet, stood by for four excruciating hours Wednesday after Indy fell into the hole that was covered by thick brush.

Rescue crews say they definitely had their work cut out for them.

RELATED: Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot well in Chula Vista

Ken Gilden is with Animal Fire Rescue Training and specializes in these types of scenarios, but even he admits the depth of the hole, the position of the dog, and the fact that they couldn't secure it enough to send someone down all made for some tense moments.

The only choice they had was to try to lasso Indy by his neck.

"At the end of the day it was either get him out that way or possibly have to leave him down there and I don't think anybody was ready to make that call," said Gilden.

But luckily the rope finally landed just right and Indy was hoisted up in a matter of seconds.

Through it all, calm as could be.

"He's just been a strong German Shepard, big double coat, big ears, so it's just the nature of German Shepards, they're strong dogs," said Pugh.

Pugh says Indy had an MRI to check for any neurological problems and hopes he'll be released later this week.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Two Found Dead After Fire at Mar Vista Home

A man and woman were found dead early Wednesday following a fire at a Mar Vista home. Firefighters responded at about 2:30 a.m. to a 1,096-square-foot home in the 3500 block of South May Street in the West Los Angeles community. One 911 call was received, but the call ended...
VISTA, CA
kyma.com

8-year-old wakes up from coma after a trampoline accident

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (CNN/KYMA, KECY) - A young boy in California has woken up from a medically-induced coma after sustaining a brain injury on a trampoline last week. His entire school came together to show their support for him while he is in the hospital. Students and teachers at a...
CARLSBAD, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

DEER MOUSE WITH HANTAVIRUS FOUND IN CAMPO

Information and photo courtesy of County News Service. February 8, 2023 (Campo) -- A deer mouse collected from an open nature area in Campo during routine monitoring has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. This is the first case confirmed this year in San Diego County. Finding hantavirus in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego Humane Society Pup Participates in Puppy Bowl XIX

The San Diego Humane Society announced it will have a puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl for the first time ever. A terrier mix named Erin will wear a blue handkerchief collar and compete on Team Fluff for the “Lombarky” trophy during Puppy Bowl XIX, set to air on Superbowl Sunday. Feb. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy