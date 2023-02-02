SMART receives additional $34 million through state during a week of good news for the passenger train

Read full article on original website
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County sets 5-year goal to create 1,200 new units for homeless housing
Sonoma County government is aiming to add up to 1,200 housing units to take in homeless people over the next five years as part of an ambitious new course to address rising homelessness in the region. The housing goal is included in a newly released 95-page strategic plan that outlines...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Mendocino County city considers allowing on-site consumption of cannabis
The Ukiah Planning Commission this week is scheduled to consider changes to city codes that would allow customers purchasing cannabis within the city limits to consume their purchases on-site. The potential changes were pushed in large part by one local business owner, Kyle Greenhalgh, who told city officials last year...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay appliance repair shops get boost from the pandemic economy
A lingering shadow effect of the pandemic on spending is showing up in a state fourth-quarter tax report. Household goods repair and maintenance topped the statewide list of business categories providing goods and services with the most sales and use tax growth in the fourth quarter of last year, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration reported Jan. 26.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
How North Bay construction firms are trying to recruit reluctant younger workers
Garrett Anken enjoys his career and finds it rewarding. But he’s made choices that many of his Gen Z peers didn’t. Anken, 24, works as an apprentice plumber at Sonoma-based Peterson Mechanical, a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning contractor that serves Napa, Marin, Solano and four other Bay Area counties.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County farmworker skills recognized in 21st annual grapevine pruning contest
Eight workers who keep grapevines in shape came out on top in a field of 106 people at the 21st annual Napa County Pruning Contest. “As a past winner, now judging, I’m proud and happy to be helping and hope to encourage competitors to win,” said Celia Perez of V. Sattui Winery and the first women’s division champion in 2014, “People think that the Pruning Contest is only for men, but I am here to prove it’s for everyone, and that anyone can win.”
