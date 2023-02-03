Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested, charged with rape

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile County deputy was arrested and charged with two sex crimes, according to jail records.

Tyler Murphy was booked into Metro Jail at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. and charged with rape and sodomy.

MCSO was notified by the Mobile Police Department January 24 that Murphy was being investigated, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Murphy was placed on administrative leave the same day, according to MCSO.

As of Thursday, Murphy was no longer employed by the sheriff’s office, the MCSO release said.

Murphy was hired in September 2022.

