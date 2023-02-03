Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit
The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
NBA Trade Grades: Knicks land Josh Hart in Cam Reddish deal
The Knicks finally found a trade partner to deal Cam Reddish to, sending him to the Trail Blazers for Josh Hart. NBA trade grades for the deal. The writing has been on the wall for Cam Reddish with the New York Knicks for a long time. All that was remaining to be seen leading up to Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline was if the front office would be able to find a trade partner.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets in trade rumors with New York Knicks
The Detroit Pistons have been inactive at the trade deadline so far, but that could all change soon, as they’ve been mentioned in trade rumors involving the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Reportedly, both the Pistons and the Nuggets have been in talks with the Knicks centered around...
Lakers trade rumors: The most likely Terry Rozier trade package
The Los Angeles Lakers trade rumors are running wild with the trade deadline only days away. Los Angeles missed out on Kyrie Irving after it appeared that the Brooklyn Nets were negotiating in bad faith, leaving Rob Pelinka and co. to pivot to other options. Several names have started to...
3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
Houston Astros: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win the World Series
The Houston Astros enter the 2023 season as the reigning World Series champions. Could these three moves help ensure the Astros earn a repeat title?. Stacked with what has been ranked as the top lineup among all MLB teams entering the 2023 campaign, the Houston Astros are in an excellent position to return to the Fall Classic.
