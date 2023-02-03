ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game

LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who's in town for Monday's Bulls-Spurs game, James' eventual surpassing of Abdul-Jabbar is not his most impressive feat.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game

For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness

There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow Lakers legend and previous record-holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. James' 38,388th point...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points

Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after...
NBC Sports Chicago

Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic'

Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: How Hawks are preparing for life without Kane, Toews

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the potential intriguing possibilities for Patrick Kane with the trade deadline less than a month away. The guys also talk about the most notable items from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner's media briefing, and how the organization is preparing for the possibility of life without Kane and Jonathan Toews.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building up to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The league-run event gives players and coaches a chance to talk to media, fans and even their opponents about the matchup and more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

