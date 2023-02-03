Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Supply Chain Destruction: Massive Fire Demolishes U.S. Manufacturing Plant After 100+ Food Plants ExplodeEden ReportsChicago, IL
The Corned Beef Factory - Carol Stream, IL - Food ReviewChicago Food KingCarol Stream, IL
Apply now to get one-time payment of $500Jake WellsChicago, IL
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Lakers’ LeBron James becomes NBA’s all-time leading scorer
He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
Kyrie Irving explains why he deleted apology for sharing antisemitic video
Kyrie Irving had plenty to say during his first day with the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star guard, who was acquired in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, spoke with reporters after his first practice with the Mavs on Tuesday. He discussed why he felt disrespected by the Nets,...
Who could dethrone LeBron James’ atop the all-time scoring list?
LeBron James is officially atop the record book. The King put up 38 points against Thunder on Tuesday to bring his regular season career total to 38,390 points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process. James accomplished the feat – 38 years in the making – in 150 fewer games than the Captain.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record
The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com Arena was packed with fans, celebrities and basketball legends who were all in attendance to see...
Report: Bulls interested in signing Russell Westbrook
The Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Russell Westbrook, should he secure a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes. On Wednesday, Westbrook was dealt to the Utah Jazz by way of a three-team trade that also saw D'Angelo Russell land with the Los Angeles Lakers. If the...
Gregg Popovich commends LeBron James at Bulls game
LeBron James is nearing the NBA's all-time scoring record, as he stands 36 points away from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing record. Certainly, it's one of James' more impressive soon-to-be accomplishments. But, to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who's in town for Monday's Bulls-Spurs game, James' eventual surpassing of Abdul-Jabbar is not his most impressive feat.
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder?
There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway from the game might not even feature the winner. Instead, all eyes are on LeBron James in...
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game
For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the first and fourth quarters on Tuesday night. Their 89 points also marked a season-low...
Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness
There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow Lakers legend and previous record-holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. James' 38,388th point...
Stephen A. Smith: Jordan greatest scorer ever, not LeBron
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. And this milestone has kicked into gear another round of NBA's Greatest Of All Time debate, LeBron or Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. In the wake of the scoring record, it seems...
Pippen thinks Chicagoans cheer for Packers, Bucks too
A rallying cry among Chicago Bears fans is FTP. It's a social media hashtag, a flair on the Bears' subreddit. IYKYK. If you don't, it's a not so nice expression of Bears feelings towards the Green Bay Packers. We'll let you guess what the F stands for. And there is...
Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points
Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point to break the record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The record-breaking bucket came nearly 20 years after...
Rapoport: Draft a 'franchise-altering' player, if there
The Bears will have a slew of options to take their franchise come NFL draft day. Adam Schefter said on ESPN 1000's Waddle & Silvy he expects the Bears the have the opportunity to listen to some "unbelievable offers." Do they trade down? Do they stay at No. 1? How...
Barkley on last convo with MJ: 'He went ballistic'
Over the past few months, Charles Barkley has shared some details on his ongoing feud with Bulls superstar Michael Jordan. The two used to be good friends, but haven’t spoken in nearly a decade. Last year, Barkley said the beef started when Barkley criticized how Jordan was running the Charlotte Bobcats.
Podcast: How Hawks are preparing for life without Kane, Toews
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about the potential intriguing possibilities for Patrick Kane with the trade deadline less than a month away. The guys also talk about the most notable items from Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz and president of business operations Jaime Faulkner's media briefing, and how the organization is preparing for the possibility of life without Kane and Jonathan Toews.
Johnson thinks extension talks with Bears will 'heat up' soon
PHOENIX -- Jaylon Johnson wants to be a Bear for a long time. The third-year cornerback is eligible for an extension this season and has made his desire to stay in Chicago long-term known. He hopes that he and the Bears' brass will be able to iron out something this offseason to keep him a Bear for the foreseeable future.
Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night
Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building up to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The league-run event gives players and coaches a chance to talk to media, fans and even their opponents about the matchup and more.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0