Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Winchester Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured when her vehicle struck a home on Winchester Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Roberta Allen was on Millbrooke Drive when a medical issue caused her to lose control of her vehicle. The vehicle traveled...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
Webster county crash leaves one injured
The Webster County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a crash in Sebree on Tuesday at 5:44 p.m.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Country Club Lane Crash
A Hopkinsville man was charged with DUI after a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a vehicle that had overturned in front of the entrance to the Pines Apartments and the driver 40-year-old Johnathan Escobar had fled on foot. Beer...
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
Fatal Two-Car Crash Saturday Morning on Dickerson Pike Under Investigation
From Metro Police February 4, 2023 – A fatal two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard early Saturday morning remains under investigation after occupants of one car fled the scene. Officers attempted to stop a 2020 Dodge Charger a short time before the crash after the vehicle was seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike. More Crime!
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
14news.com
Police ban man from residence, arrested after repeatedly ignoring eviction
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man was arrested after police say he repeatedly returned to a residence he was evicted from. According to a police report, 28-year-old Kenneth Sellers was served an eviction notice by two Hopkins County deputies back in January. On Tuesday, the owner called dispatch and...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A gun was reported stolen out of a home on Short 19th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm pistol was taken out of the home sometime between January 30th and Saturday. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
14news.com
MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they spotted a speeding car on S. Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver turned on Dulin Street and sped up to at least 82 mph. Once the driver was pulled over, police say they could smell alcohol. Officers...
whopam.com
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
WSMV
Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
clarksvillenow.com
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
k105.com
Morgantown woman arrested after illegally entering residence while homeowners were at church
A Morgantown woman has been arrested on a burglary charge after being accused of entering a home while the owners were at church. On Sunday, Morgantown police responded to a residence on Veteran’s Way after the homeowners surveillance video showed a woman, 56-year-old Kebra Howe, illegally enter the home, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor.
WBKO
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound
A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...
clarksvillenow.com
Home invasion slaying: Woodson found not guilty in robbery that left intruder, victim dead
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The lone suspect who didn’t take a plea in a 2021 home invasion slaying has been found not guilty by a Montgomery County jury. A jury found Richard “Kenny” Woodson not guilty of first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary charges at the end of the trial on Jan. 30.
Comments / 0