Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Winchester Drive Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured when her vehicle struck a home on Winchester Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Roberta Allen was on Millbrooke Drive when a medical issue caused her to lose control of her vehicle. The vehicle traveled...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash

A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
FRANKLIN, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night

Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With DUI After Country Club Lane Crash

A Hopkinsville man was charged with DUI after a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a vehicle that had overturned in front of the entrance to the Pines Apartments and the driver 40-year-old Johnathan Escobar had fled on foot. Beer...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen

A gun was reported stolen out of a home on Short 19th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm pistol was taken out of the home sometime between January 30th and Saturday. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they spotted a speeding car on S. Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver turned on Dulin Street and sped up to at least 82 mph. Once the driver was pulled over, police say they could smell alcohol. Officers...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Crash involving semi-truck shuts down I-65 North

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - A single-vehicle crash shut down the northbound side of I-65 Tuesday morning. According to Smokey Barn News, the crash took place near mile marker 120 in Robertson County near the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi-truck that was pulling two trailers.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify the occupants that were in a vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. Around 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a wreck at 250 Round Pond Church Road where they found a single vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.
wkdzradio.com

Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound

A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...

