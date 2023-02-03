Effective: 2023-02-10 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bogue Chitto River Near Bush. * WHEN...From Friday evening to late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The access road upstream of the bridge will flood. The river will leave the main channel on the left bank below the bridge flooding woodlands on either side of Louisiana Highway 21. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening to a crest of 11.5 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.6 feet on 12/30/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO