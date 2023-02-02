ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

247Sports

Notebook: Fouls, free throws top grievances in ASU loss to Oregon

TEMPE — Bobby Hurley will oftentimes reference a stat sheet when navigating the opening statement of his post-game press conference, occasionally peering his eyes down to scan the available numbers. It'll either confirm or challenge his perception of what transpired. And no matter what is said, a statistic or two tends to accompany it.
EUGENE, OR
allsportstucson.com

Under Kenny Dillingham, ASU’s new staff is loaded with Arizona ties

TEMPE — When Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham would be the football program’s next head coach on Nov. 27, the news quickly spread throughout the college football world. After a rapid ascent through the college coaching ranks following his start as a graduate assistant for the Sun Devils, Dillingham returns eight years later to take over the program. As the Sun Devils’ 26th head coach, he is the first alumnus to be hired to lead the team.
TEMPE, AZ
statepress.com

Jaden Rashada, other new football players highlight exciting start to Dillingham era

Recruits in the likes of Jaden Rashada, who committed to playing football at ASU Wednesday, highlight Sun Devil football head coach Kenny Dillingham's first successful sweep in his recruiting and transfer portal odyssey. After wading through the semantics of a head coaching change and watching the team go 3-9 last year, the offseason has been more than what fans were hoping for.
TEMPE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Men’s Basketball Drops Thriller To Chandler-Gilbert

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College men’s basketball team battled back-and-forth with the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes on Saturday afternoon, eventually falling 61-59 to move to 7-16 overall this season and 4-11 within the conference. Down 10-5 early, freshman guard Carter John made back-to-back stellar plays to give...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

These 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Food Shops Are Now Closed

A wide selection of food and drink businesses called it quits at the start of the new year. So far, a kombucha seller, seafood restaurant, and gourmet marketplace have all closed throughout the Valley. Here are your recent metro Phoenix restaurant and food business closures. All About the 'Booch. All...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the start of the week

PHOENIX — After a beautiful and warm weekend a cold front will begin to move into Arizona overnight resulting in cooler and breezy conditions in the Valley on Monday. Across Northern and Eastern Arizona the system will bring a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
ARIZONA STATE

