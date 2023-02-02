Read full article on original website
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Two Valley soccer teams out of state tournament after brawl on the field
Two valley high school soccer teams are out of the state tournament after a fight broke out between players and coaches during a match Wednesday night.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Phoenix police investigating large property theft for NFL Experience
Police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 worth of property for the NFL Experience in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
A Miami-inspired Oceanfront Menu Soon Swimming Its Way to Tempe
Seafood lovers only have to wait around two months to sample fried dishes with a special seasoning.
AZFamily
Fighter jets that shot down Chinese balloon have ties to Arizona history
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The two fighter jets that shot down the Chinese balloon on Saturday afternoon not far from Myrtle Beach has some ties to Arizona history, believe it or not!. The two had the call sign “Frank01″ and “Frank02,” intended to honor Phoenix-born 2nd Lieutenant Frank Luke,...
Phoenix New Times
These 10 Metro Phoenix Restaurants and Food Shops Are Now Closed
A wide selection of food and drink businesses called it quits at the start of the new year. So far, a kombucha seller, seafood restaurant, and gourmet marketplace have all closed throughout the Valley. Here are your recent metro Phoenix restaurant and food business closures. All About the 'Booch. All...
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
AZ National Guard team honored with send-off ceremony before deployment
PHOENIX — It was an emotional farewell for the family and friends of an Arizona National Guard team who are preparing to deploy overseas. Sunday loved ones came together for a touching ceremony ahead of their departure. In honor of Arizona National Guard service members, as they prepare to...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooling down for the start of the week
PHOENIX — After a beautiful and warm weekend a cold front will begin to move into Arizona overnight resulting in cooler and breezy conditions in the Valley on Monday. Across Northern and Eastern Arizona the system will bring a chance of snow showers along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains.
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
AZFamily
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
