BCSC 2023-2024 kindergarten enrollment is open
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Online enrollment for kindergarten in the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation (BCSC) for the 2023-2024 school year has begun. To be eligible, the child must be five years of age by August 1, 2023. To enroll, parents/guardians must present the child’s birth certificate, immunization records, and proof...
Indiana 211 Day raises awareness of valuable resource for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
Date set for The Arc’s Always Ready for Chocolate
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Join The Arc of Bartholomew County for a night of tasty desserts from local bakeries and businesses, live and local entertainment, and an art show/silent auction featuring art created by individuals with disabilities. Always Ready for Chocolate is set for February 18 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 Washington Street.
Two Columbus suspects arrested after lengthy police chase
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Two Bartholomew County residents with felony warrants were taken into custody after a lengthy police chase early Monday morning. The Columbus Police Department (CPD) tried to stop a car for a traffic violation near 17th and Maple Streets, at 1:10 a.m. The driver, Chester D. Sidwell, 58, of Columbus, refused to pull over and took off at a high rate of speed, according to CPD. The suspect supposedly disregarded a number of traffic control devices as the pursuit continued out of the city reaching speeds of over 100 mph.
2 officers shot during Mitchell traffic stop
MITCHELL, Ind. – An early morning traffic stop in Mitchell led to shots being fired, leaving two police officers wounded and a suspect deceased. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s office pulled over a vehicle on State Road 37 for a traffic violation on Saturday at around 3:15 a.m. A...
Accidental Steinhurt Manor apartment fire causes minor damage
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A quick response by the Columbus Fire Department (CFD) prevented significant damage in an apartment complex following a Sunday evening kitchen fire. Tenants evacuated the building without injury. Firefighters responded to 37 Salzburg Blvd., Steinhurst Manor Apartments, just after 6:30 p.m., following a report of a...
State police investigate fatal Decatur County crash
DECATUR COUNTY – Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a Monday morning accident that resulted in the death of an Osgood man. Troopers were called to the two-vehicle crash on US 421 in southern Decatur County shortly after 8 a.m. The initial investigation by the ISP crash reconstruction team...
Franklin woman arrested after road rage incident
BATESVILLE, Ind. – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a Johnson County woman on drug and other charges on Friday morning following a road rage incident involving a handgun on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn Counties. Troopers received a report of possible road rage activity on westbound I-74, near...
