Utah State

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. "Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement....
OHIO STATE
NBC Washington

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer

Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer

He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
NBC Washington

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Washington

NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident

NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident

The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Washington

Breaking Down LeBron James' Scoring Record With 38,388 Calories

Breaking Down LeBron James' Scoring Record With 38,388 Calories

What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?. They both amount to 38,388. James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-held record for the most points scored...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Washington

Report: Nets ‘Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline

Report: Nets 'Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline

Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. But the trade left many people wondering what the...
DALLAS, TX

