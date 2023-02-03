Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Washington
Lakers' LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Leading Scorer
He long ago was anointed "The Chosen One." He went on to become "The King." He is now the NBA's all-time leading scorer. LeBron James scored one of the most historic baskets in league history on Tuesday, breaking the hallowed record of 38,387 career points long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was sitting courtside.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NBC Washington
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record
NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
NBC Washington
Who Is Attending LeBron James' Potential Record-Breaking Game Vs. Thunder?
Who is attending LeBron James’ potential record-breaking game vs. Thunder? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There could be a Hollywood-like atmosphere in Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, the biggest takeaway...
NBC Washington
NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident
The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe. It was originally reported by The...
NBC Washington
Breaking Down LeBron James' Scoring Record With 38,388 Calories
What do LeBron James and a combination of pizza, pierogies, kielbasa, Cuban sandwiches, empanadas, key-lime pie, sushi, guacamole, burgers and fries, tacos and kale all have in common?. They both amount to 38,388. James once again made history when he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-held record for the most points scored...
NBC Washington
Report: Nets ‘Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline
Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. But the trade left many people wondering what the...
NBC Washington
Report: Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz in Three-Team Deal Involving Timberwolves
Report: Lakers trade Russ to Jazz in three-team deal involving Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Russell Westbrook is on the move. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly are trading Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources. The third team...
Comments / 0