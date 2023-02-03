Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Radio Auction Now At $226,598
Paris, Tenn.–With the $6,806 raised at the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction Wednesday, the grand total now stands at $226,598 so far for the year. Wednesday was another big day at the auction, with 22 slates of donated items and high and frequent bids throughout the day. Donating...
radionwtn.com
Ground-Breaking For Carroll County’s Next Habitat Project
McKenzie, Tenn.–It’s the future new home for the Weatherford family in McKenzie. Ground-breaking was held at the corner of Randall and Magnolia Streets yesterday for the next house to be built by Habitat of Humanity of Carroll County. McKenzie Mayor Ryan Griffin said he was honored to represent the city of McKenzie at the ground-breaking. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Griffin).
radionwtn.com
Helping Hand Now At $214,837; Rescheduling Announced
Paris, Tenn.–With another big day Monday, the grand total raised so far by the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $214,837. Bids were often–and very high–Monday as First Christian Church, Habitat for Humanity and the Literacy Council donated 20 slates of items ranging from full meals, pot pies, gumbo, soups, baked goods and more.
radionwtn.com
Living Well With Chronic Conditions Workshops Set
Paris, Tenn.–Are you enduring life with a chronic condition? You’re not alone. Your Henry County UT Extension Office and the Henry County Health Department is offering Living Well with Chronic Conditions Program workshops. February 28-April 4 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Henry County Extension Office. Join the...
radionwtn.com
Benefit For Shannon Bomar Draws 1,000
Paris, Tenn.–Shannon Bomar and his family voiced their appreciation for everyone involved in the planning and coordinating of Saturday’s benefit for he and his family. Some 1,000 people were in attendance at the fund-raising event, which included a meal, live bands and a silent and live auction. Bomar...
radionwtn.com
Enthusiastic Audience Greets Bicentennial Performance
Paris, Tenn.–A large and enthusiastic audience crowded the Paris Academy for the Arts for Saturday’s Bicentennial Musical program with “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends”. The event was hosted by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee and in the first half of the program, Knowles and friends (including Scott Thile and Kenny Snow) performed bluegrass and traditional standards. In the second half, they performed Civil War songs from both the North and South perspective. Bicentennial merchandise was also for sale. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Henry County 4-H Speech Winners Announced
Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy night Monday at Inman School for the annual Henry County 4-H Speech Contest. Students in grades fourth through eight competed in the contest, with many speaking about their role models. The contest is hosted by the Henry County Extension Service every year. Winners were:
radionwtn.com
161st Anniversary Of Donelson, Henry, Heiman Civil War Campaigns To Be Spotlighted
Dover, Tenn.–New programs have been added to the wide variety of programs and activities planned for visitors of all ages during Fort Donelson National Battlefield’s 161st anniversary of the Forts Henry, Heiman and Donelson campaigns. The Battle of Fort Donelson was held in February of 1862. Anniversary programming...
radionwtn.com
Joann Frederickson Thayer
Joann Frederickson Thayer, 81, Puryear, Tennesse, died Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Henry County Medical Center. She was born Monday, May 5, 1941, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Wendall Frederickson and Edna West, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a brother: Nick Frederickson.
radionwtn.com
Murray Bank Donates $32,000 To Local Schools
Murray, KY – During a special presentation between games at the Crosstown Classic, The Murray Bank presented each school superintendent with a donation in the amount of $16,400. These donations were made on behalf of all The Murray Bank Spirit Debit Card holders. “At The Murray Bank, we are...
radionwtn.com
Buddy Dwayne Long
Mr. Buddy Dwayne Long, 76, of Troy, passed away 6:55 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home. Buddy was born Monday, April 1, 1946, Troy, son of the late Ben and Katie (DeWitt) Long. He was also preceded in death by his son: Bobby Breeden; and his great-granddaughter: Amora Grace Baker.
radionwtn.com
K9 Deputy Lincoln Welcomed To Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 Deputy to the department. K9 Lincoln is a one-year-old Bloodhound and will be handled by Deputy Steve Dean Jr., who recently completed training with Lincoln. Sheriff Josh Frey said, “We’re excited to see Deputy Lincoln work tracking...
radionwtn.com
Murray Women Arrested With Quarter Pound Raw Fentanyl Powder
Murray, Ky.–On February 6th, 2023 Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police and the DEA executed a search warrant on a residence in Murray, locating over a quarter pound of raw fentanyl powder. The amount of Fentanyl seized has the potential to kill approximately 57,000 people according to...
radionwtn.com
Wanda ‘Nita’ Kirksey
Ms. Wanda ‘Nita’ Kirksey, 82, of Cunningham, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee. She was born Saturday, July 27, 1940 in Dover, Tennessee, the beloved daughter of the late Chester and Hazel Lee. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son: Barry Kentner; a daughter: Stephanie Kentner Brown; husband: Charles ‘Tom’ Kentner; and other husband: Horace Kirksey.
radionwtn.com
Jerry Burress
Mr. Jerry Burress, 92, of Rives, Tennessee, Sunday, at his house. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in East View. The visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 1 to 3 p.m.
radionwtn.com
Suspect In Calloway Co. Rape, Burglary In Custody
Mayfield, Ky.–Late Tuesday night at around 11 p.m., officers from the Hickman, Carlisle, and Graves Sheriff’s offices arrested 40-year-old Justin Riley of Graves County on a Calloway County arrest warrant charging him with Rape and Burglary from an incident that occurred last month in Calloway County. He also caused several thousand dollars of damage to the Graves Co. Sheriff’s vehicle during the arrest, according to Sheriff Jon Hayden.
radionwtn.com
Districts To Be Consolidated Under Henry County Voting Center Plan
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy special session Monday evening, the Henry County Elections Board unanimously approved a plan to consolidate two voting districts as part of the overall move to Voting Centers by the 2024 election. The Voting Center proposal has evolved over the last couple of years, and has...
radionwtn.com
Brooks’ Return Energizes Tornadoes In Upset
Union City, Tenn.–Welcome back, Malaki Brooks. Energized by the return of its top scorer after a lengthy injury absence, Union City knocked off fifth-ranked Gibson County 56-46 to celebrate Senior Night Tuesday at Marty Sisco Gymnasium. The Tornadoes won back-to-back games for the first time this season and snapped...
radionwtn.com
Kolitsch Named UTM Acting Provost, Senior Vice Chancellor
MARTIN, Tenn. – Dr. Stephanie Kolitsch has been named acting provost and senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Tennessee at Martin beginning March 1. The announcement was made by Dr. Philip Acree Cavalier, who will serve as the university’s interim chancellor also beginning March 1. Dr. Keith Carver will leave UT Martin to lead the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture as its senior vice chancellor and senior vice president. Carver and Cavalier were named to their new positions Jan. 26 by University of Tennessee System president Randy Boyd.
radionwtn.com
Tornado Teams Bring Wins Back From Memphis
Union City, Tenn.–An eight-day winter weather break was seemingly just what Union City needed. The Tornado teams came home from Memphis Saturday with a pair of much-needed victories – the Lady Tornadoes rolling to a 65-44 triumph over St. Benedict before the boys held on for a thrilling 49-48 triumph in the nightcap.
