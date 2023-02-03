Paris, Tenn.–A large and enthusiastic audience crowded the Paris Academy for the Arts for Saturday’s Bicentennial Musical program with “Dan Knowles, Eddie Coffey & Friends”. The event was hosted by the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee and in the first half of the program, Knowles and friends (including Scott Thile and Kenny Snow) performed bluegrass and traditional standards. In the second half, they performed Civil War songs from both the North and South perspective. Bicentennial merchandise was also for sale. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

