ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whvoradio.com

Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash

A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night

Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man taken to hospital, then to jail following Country Club Lane crash

A man was taken first to the hospital and then to jail following a single-vehicle accident Sunday night on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 40-year old Johnathan Escobar of Hopkinsville had been traveling near The Pines apartments when his pickup went off the roadway and overturned several times.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house

A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says a woman had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

MPD: Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they spotted a speeding car on S. Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver turned on Dulin Street and sped up to at least 82 mph. Once the driver was pulled over, police say they could smell alcohol. Officers...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In East 9th Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck driven by 33-year-old KC York, of Hopkinsville, was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car driven by 33-year-old Arthur Tandy.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Juvenile Charged After High-Speed Pursuit

A juvenile has been charged after a high-speed pursuit in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped to get out with a suspicious vehicle at Gordon Park and the 15-year-old driver drove off reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end at...
CROFTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound

A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...
whopam.com

Clarksville man charged with strangulation, assault after incident at Hopkinsville hotel

A Clarksville man was arrested for strangulation and assault following an incident Saturday night at the Hopkinsville Best Western hotel. A 72-year old Paducah woman told Hopkinsville police she and her boyfriend—58-year old William Gary of Clarksville—had returned to their room after leaving to get food when Gary allegedly threw a TV remote and struck her in the face.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Local man injured in downtown accident

One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa pair arrested on drug charges outside Princeton Walmart

A Kuttawa pair was arrested on drug charges Sunday afternoon in Princeton. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office was called to check on two people believed to be asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Princeton Walmart. The two people, 33-year-old Cody Traylor and 26-year-old Courtney Day both of Kuttawa, were awakened by deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputies said the two were found to be in possession of an unspecified controlled substance.
PRINCETON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy