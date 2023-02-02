What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. ⁃ I never look at the end results, I just trust the process to get me where I need to be. The Belief/confidence I have in myself and the humbleness is unmatched. The ability I have to handle and overcome adversity is top tier. All my life I never let anyone tell me how good I was or wasn’t, I just put my head down and worked and that is what got me this far and that is what makes me a standout in the 2023 NFL Draft.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO