Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis arrested for DUI

Vontae Davis the former Buffalo Bills cornerback who retired at halftime of a football game is in the news again. According to Andy Slater, Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI in South Florida. Davis reportedly crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which made him hit...
Zachary Blackiston, DE, Heidelberg | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
NFL Transactions for February 5, 2023 | Presented by The Hula Bowl

Panthers hired DC Ejiro Evero as the same position. Texans interviewed Vikings assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Phillip Russell, DB, Concord

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Always willing to get better and will grind it out. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I started playing football when I was six years old, I have been playing...
How Did the Raiders Move to Las Vegas?

While it may be somewhat unheard of for a sports club to move into a new city in the rest of the world, American sports franchises move from city to city from time to time and it is a practice that may not be loved by the fans, but is accepted by most.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Te’Vailance Hunt, WR, Arkansas State

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. ⁃ I never look at the end results, I just trust the process to get me where I need to be. The Belief/confidence I have in myself and the humbleness is unmatched. The ability I have to handle and overcome adversity is top tier. All my life I never let anyone tell me how good I was or wasn’t, I just put my head down and worked and that is what got me this far and that is what makes me a standout in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Chris Ojoh Scouting Report | New Mexico State LB | 2023 NFL Draft

Coming out of Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, Chris Ojoh was an unranked, undersized inside linebacker prospect who only received two FCS offers during his senior year – one from the Northern Colorado Bears and another from the Eastern Washington Eagles. Ojoh opted to sign with the Eastern Washington Eagles, a decision that would reap instant rewards.
USports Player Spotlight of the Week: Kaseem Ferdinand, WR, Carleton

College: Carleton (Canada) Welcome back to another USports Player Spotlight of the Week! For this week, we spoke to Kaseem Ferdinand, a quick-twitch receiver out from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Here’s what he had to say in our interview:. Hello Kaseem! Thanks for taking the time to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaiah Burch, OL, Campbell

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
Josh Lugg, OL, Notre Dame | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Josh Lugg the standout offensive lineman from Notre Dame had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl, and our lead scout Jimmy Williams recently sat down with the massive lineman for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview. Check out our other Zoom Interviews on Draft Diamonds YouTube and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Corners Fly off the Board

A trade for the number one overall pick, plus corners flying off the board early in this 2023 NFL mock draft. With two head coaching vacancies being filled and Tom Brady announcing his retirement some big dominos have already started to fall for this offseason. Making this a good time for a 2023 NFL mock draft.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jafar Armstrong, WR, Western Illinois

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Versatile, Bigger receiver who has also played running back. Can effect a defense in many different ways. Also quick and explosive, someone with strong hands who runs the whole route tree and get strong YAC while also running past guys.
Pro Bowl Skills Challenge absolutely flops on TV ratings

The NFL and the Pro Bowl are not looking like fun event anymore. Josh Jacobs came out today to call the new format stupid as shit, and the NFL should send the players on a vacation instead. The NFL is trying to reimagine the Pro Bowl, but it is not working for them.
JL Skinner Scouting Report | Boise State University DB | 2023 NFL Draft

Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
