Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis arrested for DUI
Vontae Davis the former Buffalo Bills cornerback who retired at halftime of a football game is in the news again. According to Andy Slater, Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI in South Florida. Davis reportedly crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which made him hit...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Zachary Blackiston, DE, Heidelberg | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 5, 2023 | Presented by The Hula Bowl
Panthers hired DC Ejiro Evero as the same position. Texans interviewed Vikings assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Phillip Russell, DB, Concord
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Always willing to get better and will grind it out. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I started playing football when I was six years old, I have been playing...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Danny Corbett, OL, Georgia Southern
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My experience and knowledge of the game. I started for 3 years and have over 1500 snaps played. I’ve played in many different offensive schemes and have learned multiple playbooks. At what age were you...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Eddie Ogamba, K, University of South Dakota
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Coming out of high school I was fixed on becoming a soccer player and my english wasn’t great so that held me back from that. So then that’s when I decided I’d give it a shot to be a football player.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
How Did the Raiders Move to Las Vegas?
While it may be somewhat unheard of for a sports club to move into a new city in the rest of the world, American sports franchises move from city to city from time to time and it is a practice that may not be loved by the fans, but is accepted by most.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jevin Frett, WR, University of Louisiana-Monroe
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided to be a football player when I was in 4th, 5th grade. I wanted to pursue in football because I saw myself stand out from other athletes and enjoyed it. What are you looking to achieve as...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Eli Manning and the rest of the world were not impressed by Rae Sremmurd’s Pro Bowl halftime performance
It is 2023 and the NFL booked Rae Sremmurd as the Pro Bowl halftime performance and boy it was underwhelming. It was so bad that Eli Manning was laser focused on his gameplan to beat his brother during the middle of the concert. SremmLife Crew Records is a record label...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Te’Vailance Hunt, WR, Arkansas State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. ⁃ I never look at the end results, I just trust the process to get me where I need to be. The Belief/confidence I have in myself and the humbleness is unmatched. The ability I have to handle and overcome adversity is top tier. All my life I never let anyone tell me how good I was or wasn’t, I just put my head down and worked and that is what got me this far and that is what makes me a standout in the 2023 NFL Draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Chris Ojoh Scouting Report | New Mexico State LB | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California, Chris Ojoh was an unranked, undersized inside linebacker prospect who only received two FCS offers during his senior year – one from the Northern Colorado Bears and another from the Eastern Washington Eagles. Ojoh opted to sign with the Eastern Washington Eagles, a decision that would reap instant rewards.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
USports Player Spotlight of the Week: Kaseem Ferdinand, WR, Carleton
College: Carleton (Canada) Welcome back to another USports Player Spotlight of the Week! For this week, we spoke to Kaseem Ferdinand, a quick-twitch receiver out from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Here’s what he had to say in our interview:. Hello Kaseem! Thanks for taking the time to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaiah Burch, OL, Campbell
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Josh Lugg, OL, Notre Dame | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Josh Lugg the standout offensive lineman from Notre Dame had a great week at the 2023 Hula Bowl, and our lead scout Jimmy Williams recently sat down with the massive lineman for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Interview. Check out our other Zoom Interviews on Draft Diamonds YouTube and make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button Below!
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Corners Fly off the Board
A trade for the number one overall pick, plus corners flying off the board early in this 2023 NFL mock draft. With two head coaching vacancies being filled and Tom Brady announcing his retirement some big dominos have already started to fall for this offseason. Making this a good time for a 2023 NFL mock draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jafar Armstrong, WR, Western Illinois
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Versatile, Bigger receiver who has also played running back. Can effect a defense in many different ways. Also quick and explosive, someone with strong hands who runs the whole route tree and get strong YAC while also running past guys.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pro Bowl Skills Challenge absolutely flops on TV ratings
The NFL and the Pro Bowl are not looking like fun event anymore. Josh Jacobs came out today to call the new format stupid as shit, and the NFL should send the players on a vacation instead. The NFL is trying to reimagine the Pro Bowl, but it is not working for them.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
JL Skinner Scouting Report | Boise State University DB | 2023 NFL Draft
Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers hired Ejiro Evero as their new Defensive Coordinator | This is a Power Move
Many thought Ejiro Evero was destined to land in Minnesota with the Vikings, but that is not going to happen. Carolina Panthers made a power move and hired Ejiro Evero the Broncos defensive coordinator just a day after the Broncos let him out of his contract. Evero was pursued by...
Comments / 0