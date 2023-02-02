Peggy Jo Badgett Rickert, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Rickert was born in Surry County on August 28, 1934, the daughter of Eddie Badgett and Victoria Collins Badgett. Peggy was a 1956 Graduate of Appalachian State University, the Reich College of Education, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Business, and Teaching. She was honored as an Emeritus member of the Reich College of Education’s Advancement Board and was awarded the Rhododendron Award in 2008, the highest honor awarded by the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University. She was a member of the 1899 Legacy Society.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO