David Wesley Upright
David Wesley Upright, 56, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away on February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. David was born on January 18, 1967. He now has a new body in heaven. He was joyously reunited with his father and mother, Sam Allen and Ann Prichard Upright, along with his sister, Sandra Mooe. He was also predeceased by his grandparents, Carl Prichard, Edith Payne, and James and Lucille Upright.
Gerald James Dolinger
Gerald James Dolinger, 76, of Hiddenite, N.C., went to be with this beautiful wife of 56 years on February 4, 2023. Gerald was born on April 2, 1946, to the late Gentry and Ethel Barr Dolinger in Ashe County. Gerald was a truck driver for many years (Tommy Hawk). He...
Bruce Eugene Benge
Bruce Eugene Benge, 61, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on February 3, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville after a brief illness. Bruce was born September 12, 1961, in Iredell County to the late Dallas Wesley Benge Sr. and Mary Lou Campbell Benge. Bruce was a construction worker, and...
Peggy Jo Rickert
Peggy Jo Badgett Rickert, 88, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mrs. Rickert was born in Surry County on August 28, 1934, the daughter of Eddie Badgett and Victoria Collins Badgett. Peggy was a 1956 Graduate of Appalachian State University, the Reich College of Education, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Economics, Business, and Teaching. She was honored as an Emeritus member of the Reich College of Education’s Advancement Board and was awarded the Rhododendron Award in 2008, the highest honor awarded by the Reich College of Education at Appalachian State University. She was a member of the 1899 Legacy Society.
Matthew Kelly Albright
Matthew Kelly Albright, 21, passed away January 28, 2023. He was born February 18, 2001 to Randall Albright and Delores Dorman Albright. Matthew served his country honorably in the Navy Reserves, where he was proud to be a Seabee. He loved to “ Tinker,” and he enjoyed fixing and building things. Matthew is described as a gifted mechanic who loved working on vehicles, especially diesel cars and trucks. Matthew also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hiking and was a “ firebug.” He was a loving husband, son and friend.
Water Tech Inc. announces plans to invest $10.8 million in new Statesville facility
Water Tech Inc. announced plans Monday to expand the company’s operations to Statesville to better serve its customers on the East Coast. The company is planning to invest $10.8 million in a new new 50,000-square-foot facility near Taylorsville Highway and Deer Ridge Lane. Water Tech plans to create 26...
Rescue Ranch to host garage sale March 4; donations and volunteers needed
Rescue Ranch is bringing back one of its popular fundraisers, its community garage sale. The public garage sale will be held Saturday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a new location — 165 Jennings Road in Statesville. “We’re excited to bring this fun community event back,”...
City of Statesville exploring ways to assist Iredell Homeless Coalition
The Iredell Homeless Coalition raised the alarm at its February meeting, noting a rapid increase in the area’s homeless population and the need for more affordable housing for housing insecure individuals and families. Assistant to the City Manager Matthew Pierce appealed to the coalition for input after the Statesville...
2023 Love United Iredell campaign kicks off
The 2023 Love United Iredell campaign is officially underway. This year’s campaign runs from February 5-19. Over the next 14 days, residents have the opportunity to help fund the work of 10 nonprofits organizations across Iredell County. The United Way of Iredell County has vetted all of the organizations and projects.
ICSO Felony Arrests: January 27 – February 3
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, of Happy Lane, Statesville, charged with sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance. JANUARY 29. ♦ Bradley Montana Reavis, 26, of...
Iredell County awarded more than $67,173 to supplement emergency food and shelter efforts
Iredell County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Iredell County has been awarded $67,173 to supplement emergency food and shelter efforts in the county. The funds were awarded under Phase 40.
Sheriff: Suspect charged with 18 felonies in connection with string of construction site break-ins
A Kannapolis man faces 18 felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins at a construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randall Lee Moore, 33, of Cold Water Extension, Kannapolis, in a news release Monday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s...
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (February 5)
Applications are being accepted online only. Apply for open positions online by clicking HERE. Community Resource Coordinator – South Statesville. Summary: Coordinates and manages activities related to South Statesville and the Police Department, facilitates strategic planning processes, service referrals, and increase overall trust and collaboration between the community and Law Enforcement.
