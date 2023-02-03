ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, MO

Missouri man hospitalized after semi's trailer strikes car

GRUNDY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Peterbilt semi driven by Logan T. Brown, 27, Linevill, Iowa, was southbound on U.S. 65 one half mile north of Farmersville. The semi began to pass...
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Wanted Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle, transporting meth

BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend pursuit. On Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs office was notified that a vehicle. reported stolen from Hiawatha a few days prior was located at a residence in the vicinity of 130th and Falcon on...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Two jailed after drug bust at Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Officers arrested 51-year-old Ronald Clauson of Hiawatha on...
HIAWATHA, KS
Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri

More defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden. Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

