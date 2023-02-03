Read full article on original website
myqcountry.com
Missouri man hospitalized after semi's trailer strikes car
GRUNDY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 7p.m. Tuesday in Grundy County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Peterbilt semi driven by Logan T. Brown, 27, Linevill, Iowa, was southbound on U.S. 65 one half mile north of Farmersville. The semi began to pass...
myqcountry.com
Wanted Kan. man caught driving stolen vehicle, transporting meth
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a weekend pursuit. On Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs office was notified that a vehicle. reported stolen from Hiawatha a few days prior was located at a residence in the vicinity of 130th and Falcon on...
myqcountry.com
Two jailed after drug bust at Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after an arrest. Just after 8p.m. Sunday, the Brown County Sheriffs Office Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 714 Iowa Street in Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Officers arrested 51-year-old Ronald Clauson of Hiawatha on...
myqcountry.com
Three more indicted for allegedly distributing fentanyl in northwest Missouri
More defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute. fentanyl in northwest Missouri, including a St. Joseph resident. Western District of Missouri U.S. Attorney’s office reports 22-year-old Kaden. Bernard of St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Kansas City. Also indicted were 31-year-old...
myqcountry.com
Special Olympics Missouri raising funds for Charlie Phillips' World Games trip
Special Olympics Missouri is a non-profit that works with Special Olympics U.S.A. to support athletes and help them achieve their dreams in various Olympic sports. Sixteen Olympic sports to be exact. A 26-year-old Savannah man is headed to Berlin, Germany this coming June to compete in the Special Olympics World...
