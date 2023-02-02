Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Drop a Pair at the CUI Kick-Off Classic on Day Two
IRVINE, Calif. – The Central Washington softball team dropped a pair of games at the CUI Kick-Off Tournament at Great Park, first dropping an 8-3 decision to the Cal State East Bay Pioneers before a 19-0 loss to the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the second game. GAME ONE:. The...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Wrap Up the CUI Kick-Off Classic by Shutting Out Second Ranked CSU Dominguez Hills
IRVINE, Calif. – The Central Washington softball team wrapped up their participated in the CUI Kick-Off Classic by blanking the number two team in the country and reigning national runners up Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros by a 3-0 decision at Great Park. SCORING:. The Wildcats opened the scoring...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Fall on the Road to Ninth Ranked Western Washington
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team fell on the road at ninth ranked Western Washington by a 78-60 score with Asher Cai leading the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points as well as grabbing four rebounds and one block. INSIDE THE MATCHUP:. Final: Central Washington 60,...
wildcatsports.com
Timely Bats Lift Coyotes Past Wildcats in Opening Series
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. – Central Washington baseball dropped two close games on Saturday (5-8 and 5-7) to Cal State San Bernardino. "We did some good things today we got to get over making the critical mistakes that hurt us. I like that the team never quits. They kept grinding and made a run at the end of both games. If we don't make critical errors like walking leadoff batters and throwing bad 0-2 pitches, we are in it."
wildcatsports.com
'Cats Lose Final Game of Series Against Cal State San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, California. – Central Washington (0-4) baseball lost 6-19 to Cal State San Bernardino (3-0) on Saturday, wrapping up their series with the Coyotes. "We couldn't get ahead in the count, weren't consistent. With a good hitting team, you have to be ahead of the count. Couldn't get it in and be consistently ahead. That was where we gave up blank in third and fourth. Early in the game we didn't set the tempo."
