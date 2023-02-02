ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

Wildcats Drop a Pair at the CUI Kick-Off Classic on Day Two

IRVINE, Calif. – The Central Washington softball team dropped a pair of games at the CUI Kick-Off Tournament at Great Park, first dropping an 8-3 decision to the Cal State East Bay Pioneers before a 19-0 loss to the Azusa Pacific Cougars in the second game. GAME ONE:. The...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Wildcats Fall on the Road to Ninth Ranked Western Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Central Washington women's basketball team fell on the road at ninth ranked Western Washington by a 78-60 score with Asher Cai leading the Wildcats in scoring with 19 points as well as grabbing four rebounds and one block. INSIDE THE MATCHUP:. Final: Central Washington 60,...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Timely Bats Lift Coyotes Past Wildcats in Opening Series

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. – Central Washington baseball dropped two close games on Saturday (5-8 and 5-7) to Cal State San Bernardino. "We did some good things today we got to get over making the critical mistakes that hurt us. I like that the team never quits. They kept grinding and made a run at the end of both games. If we don't make critical errors like walking leadoff batters and throwing bad 0-2 pitches, we are in it."
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
'Cats Lose Final Game of Series Against Cal State San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, California. – Central Washington (0-4) baseball lost 6-19 to Cal State San Bernardino (3-0) on Saturday, wrapping up their series with the Coyotes. "We couldn't get ahead in the count, weren't consistent. With a good hitting team, you have to be ahead of the count. Couldn't get it in and be consistently ahead. That was where we gave up blank in third and fourth. Early in the game we didn't set the tempo."
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

