The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Rangers at MSG. "Yeah, it's nice. Just to walk here and go on the ice, I was like, 'Whew. Come on, Pelts. Come on Pelts.' And then you look (around) and, like, this is one of the best in the NHL, so it's nice to be here."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO