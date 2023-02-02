ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Red Wings Could Make Massive Trade at 2023 Deadline

For much of this season, the Boston Bruins were one of the teams heavily linked to Bo Horvat. However, they of course would not be the lucky team that landed him, as the New York Islanders went on to win the sweepstakes. As a result, Boston’s former primary trade target is off of the board, and general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has roughly a month to weigh his other options.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Marner wins post-All-Star Game challenge, drops seven gators in interview

Maple Leafs forward has a little fun after helping Atlantic Division team to win. Mitchell Marner rose to the challenge at the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and after it. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward not only helped the Atlantic Division All-Stars to a win, he definitively won a social media challenge posed to him after the game.
NHL

Tkachuk caps 'extra special' weekend as MVP of 2023 NHL All-Star Game

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk had barely been handed the MVP award for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game and was already trying to give it away. Maybe, he joked, it should have gone to someone else. Like, say, Atlantic Division and Florida Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov, who made up the only non-Tkachuk on their line.
NHL

RECAP: Tkachuk's five points power Panthers past Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Picking up right where he left off after winning MVP honors at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game on the same ice on Saturday, Matthew Tkachuk racked up five points to lead the Florida Panthers to a 7-1 beatdown of the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Benn to play his 1,000th regular season NHL game

Jamie Benn will celebrate a huge milestone on Monday by playing his 1,000th regular season NHL game. But it's even bigger than just 1,000 games, as Benn has played his entire career with the Stars, including the past 10 seasons as captain. "It's an awesome accomplishment and even more impressive...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Stadium Series ice truck arrives ahead of Capitals-Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck rolled onto the concourse at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Monday, the first step toward the build out of the rink for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game will take place Feb. 18, when...
RALEIGH, NC
markerzone.com

TRADE - SEATTLE KRAKEN ACQUIRE 30-YEAR OLD DEFENSEMAN FROM SAN JOSE

The Seattle Kraken have acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 4th round pick. Megna, 30, carries a $762,500 cap hit for one more season after the present one. In 135 NHL games - with Anaheim and San Jose, Megna has 25 points and 51 PIMs.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Robinson recalls being gifted Blackhawks jersey by his hockey idol Hull

The sleeves don't reach his wrists and the body is snug across the chest, too short in length. But Larry Robinson cherishes this decades-old Chicago Blackhawks jersey, a mid-1990s gift from Bobby Hull, his first hockey idol. Robinson thought about the jersey last week when news broke that Hull had...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Great Park Ice to Host Part of 2022-23 PWHPA Championship Weekend

Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena to host two semi-final games Friday, March 10. The Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) today-in partnership with the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Coachella Valley Firebirds and Oak View Group-announced details surrounding its 2022-23 season championship weekend. The event will be the final stop of the Secret® Dream Gap Tour and will take place in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert, California from March 10-12.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RANGERS

FLAMES (24-17-9) @ RANGERS (27-14-8) 5:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/East | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (45) Goals - Nazem Kadri (19) Rangers:. Points - Artemi Panarin (50) Goals - Mika Zibanejad...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders vs Kraken

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (26-22-5) VS SEATTLE KRAKEN (29-15-5) 7:30 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders are vying for their fourth consecutive win as they welcome the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night at UBS Arena, in the second half of a back-to-back set. The Islanders are...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

'WE CAN BEAT ANYBODY'

NEW YORK - The first-timers like Jakob Pelletier will never forget their first visit to Madison Square Garden. When you step off the plane and roll into Manhattan via the Holland Tunnel from Jersey, the rookies' noses are basically pressed into the glass of the bus. But even for the...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Writers Roundtable: The First "Half"

With a big second half on deck, including Cam Ward Hall of Fame Night, the team's first-ever outdoor game, and hopefully an exciting playoff run, team writers Scott Burnside and Walt Ruff put together their thoughts on the 25th anniversary season so far. Scott Burnside: Where did half of a...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

SAY WHAT - NEW YORK, NEW YORK

The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Rangers at MSG. "Yeah, it's nice. Just to walk here and go on the ice, I was like, 'Whew. Come on, Pelts. Come on Pelts.' And then you look (around) and, like, this is one of the best in the NHL, so it's nice to be here."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

State Your Case: Seider or Raymond more important for Red Wings?

NHL.com writers debate value of defenseman, forward to Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings have a bright future, led by two young stars who made their mark as rookies in 2021-22 and are only going to get better. Defenseman Moritz Seider won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie in the NHL last season, and forward Lucas Raymond was third among rookies in scoring, behind forwards Michael Bunting of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Ovechkin takes photo with Red Sox's Devers at All-Star Game

The NHL All-Stars weren't the only superstars at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Boston Red Sox third baseman and two-time MLB All-Star Rafael Devers took a photo with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin after the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. Devers, a 2018 World Series champion with the Red Sox,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Women in Hockey: Manon Rheaume

Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser has been in game for over 40 years. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Los Angeles Kings hockey operations and prospect adviser Manon Rheaume:

Comments / 0

Community Policy