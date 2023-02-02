English footie fans cheer after The Sun’s bombshell leak of government overhaul of game

ENGLISH football fans are cheering after The Sun’s bombshell leak of a major government overhaul of the game.

Our revelations of plans for a legal regulator to tackle dodgy owners and funding got the thumbs-up.

Footie fans are cheering Government plans to tackle dodgy owners and funding in the beautiful game Credit: Getty

Football Supporters' Association boss Kevin Miles said many of their ideas were included in the White Paper Credit: PA

Details of the upcoming White Paper were given a B-plus by Niall Couper of the football reform group Fair Game.

The Man Utd Supporters Trust said: “On the face of it, the details of the leaked White Paper on Football Regulation look positive.”

Football Supporters' Association boss Kevin Miles said: “Many of our ideas are included — stronger tests on potential club owners, more supporter engagement, blocks on breakaway competitions like the European Super League and the establishment of an independent regulator.”

Tory MP Tracey Crouch, who conducted the review, said a regulator would be a “very good outcome for football fans”.

But critics fear it may risk the Premier League’s spot in football’s pecking order.

Economist Len Shakleton, author of the report Red Card, said: “Regulating an industry imposes compliance costs and disincentives to investment and innovation.”

Downing Street said of the plans: “Our ambition remains to drive forward the radical reform needed to ensure football’s sustainability in the long term.”