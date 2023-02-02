ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Budda Baker voted 2nd-best strong safety in NFL by players

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7Gil_0kamMqjL00

Arizona Cardinals fans know how good safety Budda Baker is. In fact, much of the league recognizes it. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times, including each of the last four seasons.

However, he is often overlooked when speaking of the best safeties in the game.

He has the respect of his peers.

For the first time, the NFLPA is recognizing the best players and announced an All-Pro team. The difference is that it is not decided by media or fans.

Players can’t vote for themselves or their teammates, and they only vote on positions they play or go directly against.

Baker did not make the first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team, but he was one of the most-named players at his position.

The top five vote-getters by players were announced at each position.

Baker received the second-most player votes at strong safety. Only Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James received more.

Baker was the only Cardnals player in the top five at any position.

Baker had 111 tackles and two interceptions in 2022.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl

Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton says he’ll be slamming the door on Russell Wilson’s ‘personal coaches’

After officially becoming the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton knows he has a lot of work to do. Payton’s first order of business will likely be trying to “fix” Russell Wilson after the veteran quarterback had one of the worst seasons of his career in 2022. (And he better succeed, considering everything Denver traded away for the coach and QB.)
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colorado wins out over Florida, LSU for blue-chip wide receiver

Florida football missed out on four-star athlete Ju’Juan Johnson on Saturday when the high school junior announced his commitment decision. The 5-foot-11-inch, 178-pound player out of Lafayette (Louisiana) Christian Academy chose the Colorado Buffaloes over the Gators and LSU Tigers — the last schools remaining when he whittled his choices down the final three on Jan. 30.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 coaches 'in the mix' to join Broncos' coaching staff

Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton has quickly started assembling his new coaching staff at Dove Valley. After allowing Ejiro Evero out of his contract, the Denver Broncos have an opening at defensive coordinator. The team has already put in interview requests with Brian Flores and Sean Desai for the DC opening, and it’s probably worth noting that Desai has removed himself from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ DC position.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN names a transfer as Michigan football's top newcomer for the 2023 season

Michigan football didn’t have a stellar recruiting class in 2023. According to 247Sports Composite, the Wolverines finished with the No. 18 class for the 2023 cycle. The maize and blue didn’t have a disastrous recruiting cycle, but not as good as it’s been under Harbaugh. In fact, this was the lowest Michigan finished in the rankings since 2018 when the maize and blue 22nd according to the Composite rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles London hired as Titans passing game coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have another coaching vacancy they must fill after quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted a position with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday. London, who joined the Falcons in 2020 when Arthur Smith was hired as head coach, will take over as the passing game coordinator/QBs coach for the Titans in 2023. Tennessee previously fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing along with a handful of assistants.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy