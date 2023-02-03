ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys." Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company." Reliance Steel &...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Parker-Hannifin Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Parker-Hannifin Corp: "It's just the kind of industrial I've been recommending. ... I would buy it here." Waste Management Inc: "Everyone thought that...
Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Evaluate Latest Batch of Earnings

Stock futures rose slightly Wednesday night as investors took in more big corporate earnings reports. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.2%. Several companies reported their quarterly results after the bell, including Disney,...
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast

Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns

In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...

