ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward School Board, Dr. Vickie Cartwright agree on separation terms

By Joan Murray
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M06Td_0kamLTex00

School board negotiates separation agreement with outgoing superintendent 02:55

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright and her lawyers reached an agreement on an exit package with the district Thursday afternoon.

The deal worth $365,646 includes severance, vacation, sick time and benefits.

It follows a decision by the board last month to cut ties with Cartwright, who has been on the job for about 18 months, including her stint as interim superintendent. She's been criticized for her leadership and missteps with some communities.

The school board will vote on the package next Tuesday, February 7th.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cartwright won't be able to sue the district. Both sides are working on a non-disparagement agreement.

Cartwright also agrees to be a consultant for 60 days 'off-site' to help with the transition.

The school board is expected to name an acting superintendent on Tuesday and Cartwright will officially offer her resignation.

Afterward, Cartwright expressed relief and praised the district and its employees for their work. She's indicated she will be seeking employment as a superintendent elsewhere.

Comments / 7

Plantation Shark
6d ago

Highway robbery! She never earned that much in her career In Wisconsin! Remember Wisconsin fired her for the same stuff she was doing here. She was a racist and not qualified for that job.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Broward schools name interim superintendent, OK exit deal for Dr. Vickie Cartwright

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to amend the severance deal for Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, agreeing to end her relationship with the district as of today.After approving the exit deal, the board voted to appoint Dr. Earlean Smiley as the interim superintendent, noting that she can not apply for the job permanently. The board also opted to place Dr. Valerie Wanza in charge of the district until Smiley can assume her role.It was not immediately clear when Smiley, 71, will assume her interim duties.Smiley was a principal at Blanche Ely High School in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former Plantation Mayor pays fine for 2018 campaign violations

Lynn Stoner was defeated in her 2022 bid for re-election. The former Mayor of Plantation was fined $1,200 for campaign report violations, the Broward County Office of the Inspector General (OIG) announced Tuesday. Lynn Stoner, who lost her campaign for re-election to Commissioner Nick Sortal, garnering just 39% of the...
PLANTATION, FL
CBS Miami

Program works to strengthen bonds between police, community

MIAMI - The Big Brothers Big Sisters in Blue Program is partnering up with another organization to strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the community.  CBS4 was at the announcement Wednesday and talked to a mentee who explained why this is badly needed."I was told that they were bad, that they would take you to jail for no reason," Kalya Andrews, an 8th grader said.That's hard to imagine now, but Andrews at one point lived in a neighborhood with shootings, and that was a common perception.  But that's changed since she met Officer Shamira Abbot, her mentor. "Like being around...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

Homeownership Program Open Enrollment 2/15/23 – 3/31/23

Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeownership program applications to open for new two-story townhomes in Fort Lauderdale and Coral Springs beginning on Wednesday, February 15, via www.habitatbroward.org. The application deadline is Friday, March 31. Qualified prospective homeowners do not want to miss this limited opportunity. The new energy-efficient, two-story...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
iheart.com

Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Changes – February 2023

Palm Beach County’s Voter Registration Changes – February 2023. Bottom Line: November’s record setting election cycle for Republicans in Florida has changed the entire political perception of it. No longer the ultimate swing state, we’re now viewed as a red state. As I highlighted yesterday the state’s latest voter registration information reflecting changes in voter rolls for the entirety of 2022, showed the surge in Republican momentum in Florida didn’t end with Election Day, nor did the issues for Florida’s Democrats. In fact, Florida’s latest voter registration information suggests the issues accelerated after it with Democrat defections in November and December happening at a rate which are the fastest yet. But what about what’s happening closest to home?
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

BSO Holds Shred-A-Thon and Operation Medicine Cabinet in Tamarac

Time to throw out old documents and prescription drugs because the Broward Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Shred-A-Thon and Operation Medicine Cabinet event to help residents get rid of the unwanted documents and prescription medicine. The event not only helps with document clutter in the home but also...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Metrorail security guards get pay increase

MIAMI - For the first time in 5 years, Miami-Dade security officers at transportation hubs have been given a pay raise. An armed security guard will now be able to take home $48,000.  It's an increase that could not come at a better time when there's a shortage of applicants willing to fill vacancies. CBS4 talked with one security personnel who said, this will make a huge difference in her life."They'll literally go ahead and come up to our officers and say you know what I can't do it anymore, I really feel like taking my life," Anna Santos said.Santos...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Where Do We Go From Here: The DeFacto Superintendent

In one of the first articles written by me concerning Broward School Superintendent Cartwright, I stated that the article wasn’t about, Dr. Valerie Wanza: well now it is. This title of the article mirrors what is known to be one of Dr. Martin Luther King’s final pieces of work.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Trailblazing Dr. James Sistrunk opened Broward's first Black hospital

FORT LAUDERDALE - On a sunny afternoon, Broward native Ezra Baldwin was shooting hoops at the YMCA on Sistrunk Boulevard, when Jim Berry posed this question to him. "Sistrunk Boulevard, what do you know about the person it's named after," he asked. "I'm not too sure who it's named after to be honest with you," replied Baldwin. The lobby of the YMCA provides the answer. James Franklin Sistrunk was Broward's first Black doctor. He delivered more than five thousand babies. He also helped deliver something else, Broward's first Black hospital, something that was needed at the...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

Northwest Hospital provides patients with new option for clearing blockages, and opening narrowed carotid artery. February 6, 2023 – HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, a 289-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization (TCAR) procedure.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3. An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility. The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with State Sen.Tina Polsky

Jim goes one-on-one with State Senator Tina Polsky, whose district includes Parkland, about the upcoming Florida legislative session, which will include the controversial Republican plan to no longer require a permit to carry a concealed weapon.Guest:  State Sen. Tina Polsky/(D) DISTRICT 29 - PARKLAND
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
134K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy