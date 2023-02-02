Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
Kevin Nash Thinks Top WWE Star Is “Missing Something”
Kevin Nash thinks that one of WWE’s biggest stars is missing something perhaps because he is too much of a “nice guy.”. Bobby Lashley is known for being one of the strongest, toughest and most successful WWE stars in this era, but in the opinion of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, he is missing something perhaps because of the kind of guy that he is.
Lita Makes Huge Return To WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw where she was on hand to help Becky Lynch in her struggles with Damage CTRL. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Bayley take on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that was supposed to happen on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Instead, Damage CTRL locked Lynch inside the cage and delivered a devastating beatdown meaning the match couldn’t take place, although the real reason the match was scrapped then soon came to light.
Cody Rhodes Admits To “Cardinal Sin” At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes may have won the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble but the star has admitted to committing a “cardinal sin” at the event. Cody Rhodes made his grand return to the WWE ring at the Royal Rumble after sitting out the second half of 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle. The American Nightmare soon resumed his winning ways in the company by becoming the fifth WWE Superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble match from the number 30 position.
WWE Moves Smackdown Group To Raw
A group that was on Smackdown has quietly been moved to Raw after taking part in an interesting backstage segment last week. On last week’s January 30th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, there was a segment where Chad Gable & Otis were shown walking backstage. As the camera panned over, the Maximum Male Models group consisting of Maxxine Dupri, Mace (ma.çé) and Mansoor (mån.sôör) were watching them with Maxxine looking she was fixated on Otis.
Michelle McCool Says It Broke Her Heart To Retire From WWE
Michelle McCool has explained why it broke her heart to retire from WWE because it was something she enjoyed doing so much. The WWE Universe was introduced to Michelle McCool in 2004 as a contestant in the first Diva Search. Even though she didn’t win the fan-voted competition, she impressed WWE officials enough to get a contract. McCool accomplished a lot as the first woman (then known as “divas”) to win the WWE Divas and WWE Women’s Championships. McCool held both titles twice in her career.
WWE Raw Act Breaks Up
It looks like a WWE Raw act is no more after an apparent break-up on the show with one star commenting that “you can’t polish a turd.”. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin went one-on-one with Dexter Lumis with Lumis picking up a win adding to Corbin’s losing streak. Corbin joined forces with JBL in October 2022 and began a short-winning streak but he picked up his last victory on the 14th of November edition of Raw where he defeated Akira Tozawa.
WWE Star Reveals Surprising NJPW Ambitions
A former title holder in WWE has explained why they would like the chance to wrestle in Japan. Having made the move from professional bodybuilding to professional wrestling, Dana Brooke has spent her entire time inside the squared circle under the WWE banner. However, whilst she has acknowledged that this is her home, the former 24/7 Champion has also revealed her desire to compete for NJPW.
Arn Anderson Reveals What Crazy WWE Schedule Was Like
Arn Anderson has opened up about what life is like for him as a wrestler when he worked for WWE. “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard wrestled as the Brain Busters for WWE in the late 1980’s, managed by Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan. The pair...
Reason New WWE NXT Star Missed Vengeance Day Revealed
Many fans expected a new WWE star to make their on-screen debut at NXT Vengeance Day and now it’s been revealed why that didn’t happen. At NXT Vengeance Day the stars of the white and gold brand did battle as they returned to the road. Both the men’s and women’s tag team divisions look a lot different following the show in Charlotte, North Carolina with new champions crowned.
Former NXT Champions Make Debut On WWE Main Roster
Two former NXT Champions have made their televised debut on WWE’s main roster as they took on former Raw Tag Team Champions, The OC. In recent months, several stars from the NXT brand have mixed it up with those on WWE’s main roster on Main Event. The likes of Tony D’Angelo, Zoey Stark, Charlie Dempsey, Odyssey Jones, and Von Wagner have competed on the show in recent weeks and now it was the turn of Indi Hartwell – who was part of the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble – and former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers.
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
MJF Issues Statement Defending NXT Star That Was Fired In 2022
MJF has come to the defense of a friend of his that was fired due to a photo that was released online while that wrestler worked for WWE. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for not being shy about speaking his mind when he is given the microphone. The same can be said about how he uses Twitter since he likes to fire off insults at all times.
Update On Dijak Suffering Finger Injury At NXT Vengeance Day
There is an update on how Dijak is doing after suffering a gruesome middle finger injury during his NXT North American Title match at Vengeance Day. The opening match at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event saw Wes Lee find a way to retain his title against a very tough challenger in Dijak in the opening match of the show.
Cody Rhodes Addresses Ricky Starks Joining Him At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has commented on the interesting photo with him and AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at WWE’s Royal Rumble. There was an interesting photo that made its way online recently featuring AEW’s Ricky Starks walking into the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes and WWE’s John Cone of Talent Relations (a former referee). The site of an active, contracted AEW wrestler appearing backstage at a major WWE show surprised a lot of people.
Alexa Bliss Taking A Planned Break From WWE
Don’t expect to see much of Alexa Bliss for the foreseeable future. Alexa Bliss had a big match at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE when she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. Bliss failed to win the title and hasn’t been seen on WWE programming since.
