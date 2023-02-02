Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Expecting Big WrestleMania Title Change
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks WrestleMania 39 could see at least one major title change following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. On January 28th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cody Rhodes returned to a WWE ring for the first time in seven months as the final entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare became just the fifth WWE Superstar to win the Rumble match from the number 30 spot, last eliminating the night’s first entrant Gunther to book his place at WrestleMania 39.
tjrwrestling.net
Carmelo Hayes On What Could Have Been Better During NXT Vengeance Day Match
Carmelo Hayes has reflected on his NXT Vengeance Day victory while admitting that he thought they could have done some things better in the match. At WWE NXT Vengeance Day last Saturday, Carmelo Hayes defeated his rival Apollo Crews in a 2 out of 3 Falls Match that many fans were looking forward to because they are considered two of the best in-ring performers in all of WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Practiced Near Elimination Spots By Himself Prior To Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has revealed that going into the Royal Rumble, he decided to practice some near-elimination spots to make sure an accident didn’t happen. In his first match since June 2022 when he wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble on January 28th. Cody entered at #30 and found a way to beat Gunther, who entered the match at #1 and spent over one hour in the ring.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
tjrwrestling.net
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
tjrwrestling.net
Mixed Tag Team Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber
There will be a mixed tag team match taking place at Elimination Chamber following a challenge made by Edge & Beth Phoenix on Raw. The February 6th edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in Orlando started with Edge & Beth Phoenix delivering a promo. They referenced their long history with The Judgment Day including Extreme Rules last October when they were attacked by Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & Rhea Ripley in a bad way. RIpley giving Phoenix a Conchairto in front of Beth’s husband Edge was a vile move.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Abandoned Plans For New Title At WrestleMania 39
A new report has suggested WWE has scrapped potential plans to create a major new championship at WrestleMania 39. For months – if not years – it had been rumoured that The Rock could be the one to come back to WWE and finally settle Roman Reigns’ claims about who sits at The Head of The Table once and for all. A major match between the two stars had been mooted for WrestleMania 39 as the event returns to Los Angeles, CA but that bout is now off the table.
tjrwrestling.net
Former NXT Champions Make Debut On WWE Main Roster
Two former NXT Champions have made their televised debut on WWE’s main roster as they took on former Raw Tag Team Champions, The OC. In recent months, several stars from the NXT brand have mixed it up with those on WWE’s main roster on Main Event. The likes of Tony D’Angelo, Zoey Stark, Charlie Dempsey, Odyssey Jones, and Von Wagner have competed on the show in recent weeks and now it was the turn of Indi Hartwell – who was part of the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble – and former NXT Tag Team Champions, The Creed Brothers.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Lifts Lid On WWE Change From Vince McMahon To Triple H
Cody Rhodes has given his thoughts on the transition in WWE from Vince McMahon to Triple H and says he didn’t need to be caught up in what was happening. Cody Rhodes made his blockbuster return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in the spring of 2022. By June, Rhodes was on the shelf with a serious injury and just a few short weeks later, the wrestling landscape changed forever when Vince McMahon announced his retirement.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Comments On Possibility Of FTR Returning To WWE
One WWE star “would love” to see FTR return to the company after their AEW contracts run out this April. Chad Gable joined athletes from the Special Olympics for a training session last Friday in San Antonio, Texas. As part of the event, Gable spoke with media and discussed the possibility of reuniting with FTR in the coming months.
tjrwrestling.net
Reason New WWE NXT Star Missed Vengeance Day Revealed
Many fans expected a new WWE star to make their on-screen debut at NXT Vengeance Day and now it’s been revealed why that didn’t happen. At NXT Vengeance Day the stars of the white and gold brand did battle as they returned to the road. Both the men’s and women’s tag team divisions look a lot different following the show in Charlotte, North Carolina with new champions crowned.
WWE Raw Act Breaks Up
WWE Raw Act Breaks Up
It looks like a WWE Raw act is no more after an apparent break-up on the show with one star commenting that “you can’t polish a turd.”. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, Baron Corbin went one-on-one with Dexter Lumis with Lumis picking up a win adding to Corbin’s losing streak. Corbin joined forces with JBL in October 2022 and began a short-winning streak but he picked up his last victory on the 14th of November edition of Raw where he defeated Akira Tozawa.
tjrwrestling.net
MJF Issues Statement Defending NXT Star That Was Fired In 2022
MJF has come to the defense of a friend of his that was fired due to a photo that was released online while that wrestler worked for WWE. Maxwell Jacob Friedman is known for not being shy about speaking his mind when he is given the microphone. The same can be said about how he uses Twitter since he likes to fire off insults at all times.
tjrwrestling.net
Internal Reaction To AEW Running House Shows
A new report has shed light on what the reaction within AEW has been since it was announced the company is going to begin running house shows. AEW recently announced the first untelevised live event it will be producing on the road, with the company kicking these shows off in March.
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Comments On Having Bad Matches
Ask wrestling fans about the greatest matches of all time and many answers would include Ric Flair, so when The Nature Boy is discussing his career you might not expect admitting to having bad matches. For a special episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair took part...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Addresses Ricky Starks Joining Him At WWE Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has commented on the interesting photo with him and AEW’s Ricky Starks backstage at WWE’s Royal Rumble. There was an interesting photo that made its way online recently featuring AEW’s Ricky Starks walking into the Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes and WWE’s John Cone of Talent Relations (a former referee). The site of an active, contracted AEW wrestler appearing backstage at a major WWE show surprised a lot of people.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Raw Star Returns At NXT Vengeance Day (VIDEO)
A former WWE Raw star returned at NXT Vengeance Day to deliver a message to Apollo Crews following one of the biggest matches of the night. At WWE NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday night, one of the most anticipated matches was a 2 out 3 Falls bout between Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Of the six matches that took place at Vengeance Day, it was the only match without a title on the line although it did serve as a bit of a number one contender’s match for the NXT Title.
tjrwrestling.net
Lita Makes Huge Return To WWE Raw
WWE Hall of Famer Lita has made a shocking return to Monday Night Raw where she was on hand to help Becky Lynch in her struggles with Damage CTRL. On the 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw, the main event saw Bayley take on Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match that was supposed to happen on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw. Instead, Damage CTRL locked Lynch inside the cage and delivered a devastating beatdown meaning the match couldn’t take place, although the real reason the match was scrapped then soon came to light.
