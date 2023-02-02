Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Wrestle Zone
Shawn Michaels Says Ivy Nile’s Appearance Outside Of WWE Will Be A ‘One-Shot Deal’
For those of you hoping to see more WWE NXT superstars take bookings outside of the company, you may want to slow down on your thinking. Speaking with the media after NXT Vengeance Day, Shawn Michaels said this will be a ‘one-shot deal’ for now. Ivy Nile is...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Thinks It Is Time WWE Put A Rocket On Emerging Star
WWE had their Royal Rumble PLE this past Saturday, with Cody Rhodes winning the men's rumble match and Rhea Ripley winning the women's one. This is the first Royal Rumble victory for either star, with many being excited about the possibility of either of them winning a world title at WrestleMania. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed his thoughts on both Ripley and Rhodes winning the rumble and discussed which star he believes WWE should go all in on.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
Wrestle Zone
Brock Lesnar Challenges Brock Lesnar To A Match At WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar has thrown down the gauntlet, and Bobby Lashley will think it over. “The Beast Incarnate” returned to WWE on the January 23 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Lashley. He competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble, but he was eliminated in short order by Lashley. Enraged, Lesnar brutally attacked Baron Corbin at ringside and stormed to the back.
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
wrestlinginc.com
HOFer Turned Down Beating Ric Flair For NWA Title Twice
One of the most intimidating and ferocious wrestlers of the 80s, Nikita Koloff debuted in Jim Crocket Promotions in 1984. Equipped with his devastating Russian Sickle clothesline, Koloff quickly moved up the ranks and by 1985 was challenging Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of the inaugural Great American Bash.
Wrestle Zone
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (2/4/23)
Check out last week’s coverage: WWE NXT Results (1/31/23) North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Dijak. Lee grabs a side headlock. Dijak sends Lee into the ropes and levels him with a shoulder block. Lee stares up at Dijak, who stares menacingly back. Lee acts like he’s going to just lay down for Dijak, but as he leans in, Lee kicks him in the face. Dijak is sent flying out of the ring by Lee’s slingshot front flip ranna. A German suplex attempt by Lee gets blocked. He can’t get Dijak off his feet. Lee tries a dive, but Dijak catches him and hits a nasty DVD out on the floor. Dijak sends Lee back into the ring for a two count.
wrestletalk.com
Mandy Rose Reacts To NXT Vengeance Day
Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT Vengeance Day, the premium live event that she was previously advertised for before departing the company. Although they lost in their efforts to reclaim the NXT Women’s Championship for Toxic Attraction, the duo gave their all against Roxanne Perez. And while it remains...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Returning To NXT This Tuesday
WWE announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT as Bayley will be returning to the brand. The Raw star is slated to host a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Toxic Attraction came up short when challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, highlights: Live recap, grades as Becky Lynch and Bayley battling inside a steel cage
Bayley managed to dodge the first time she was set to face Becky Lynch in a steel cage match. That match, which was set to take place at Raw is XXX, never got started after Bayley's Damage CTRL teammates attacked Lynch and laid her out as she made her way to the cage. On Monday night, Lynch will finally get her chance to be locked up with Bayley as the steel cage match goes down on Raw.
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Expecting Big WrestleMania Title Change
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle thinks WrestleMania 39 could see at least one major title change following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. On January 28th in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, Cody Rhodes returned to a WWE ring for the first time in seven months as the final entrant into the men’s Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare became just the fifth WWE Superstar to win the Rumble match from the number 30 spot, last eliminating the night’s first entrant Gunther to book his place at WrestleMania 39.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
