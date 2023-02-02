Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Penguins, Flyers, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Pittsburgh Penguins want to add but there are things they are not willing to sacrifice or trade to make the additions they might feel they need. Meanwhile, is there a team looking at trading for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers? The Vancouver Canucks are still shopping Brock Boeser and the Calgary Flames might be considering a change of GM. Making the playoffs got a lot more important for Brad Treliving.
Yardbarker
NHL Insider Believes Pastrnak Forced Bruins’ Hands
Boston Bruins all-star winger David Pastrnak is arguably working himself into Hart Trophy consideration as he is on pace for a career-high in goals and assists at the NHL All-Star break. As he took to the NHL All-Star scene in Sunrise, Florida on Friday, Pastrnak was on pace for 55...
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Adam Erne
According to a report from Elliotte Friedman, the Detroit Red Wings have made a decision on LW Adam Erne. Friedman tweeted on Saturday that Detroit has placed Erne on waivers. So far this season, he has played in 43 games for the Wings but has only scored six goals and dished out eight assists. It seems like a good bet that he will clear waivers and be sent down.
Pro Hockey Rumors
Panthers to activate goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky
The Florida Panthers will have another $10M man in the lineup tonight, as Sergei Bobrovsky will be activated from injured reserve and start. Spencer Knight will serve as the backup, meaning Alex Lyon is likely returning to the minor leagues. Bobrovsky, 34, last played on Jan. 19 but lasted just...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins
What Pieces Are the Devils Willing To Move In A Timo Meier Trade. Ryan Novozinsky of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com: Novozinsky writes that it is unclear what the San Jose Sharks want for Timo Meier in a trade. It is believed via San Jose Hockey Now that would be similar to what the Islanders gave up for Bo Horvat.
The Hockey Writers
Expectations for Canadiens GM Hughes Heightened for 2023 Deadline
The third 2023 first-round pick Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is after at the trade deadline would certainly help his cause, i.e., his undeniable rebuild efforts. Ironically though, expectations for him to secure that third pick are far from doing him any favors. The fact Hughes knocked it out...
Yardbarker
Red Wings Larkin nets hat-trick, Atlantic wins NHL All-Star Game
Getting a hat-trick from Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, the Atlantic Division downed the Central Division 7-5 win the NHL All-Star Game final at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Saturday. It’s the first time in the six-year history of the 3-on-3 divisional tournament format that the Atlantic...
Yardbarker
Playoff Team Trade Targets at the All-Star Break
With the All-Star Break taking place this week, most NHL teams found themselves with time off, as only a handful of games took place. Due to this, it didn’t make much sense to do Power Rankings as there would be little to discuss. Instead, we are going to look toward the next big date on the NHL calendar… the Trade Deadline! With the league in a fervor pitch, let’s look forward to an exciting time of speculation and breaking news as big trades take place.
Yardbarker
Noah Cates, Flyers aim to continue ascent vs. Islanders
The Philadelphia Flyers closed January with a resounding 4-0 win on the road against the Winnipeg Jets. The line of Noah Cates, Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee was effective for much of the month as the Flyers finished 8-4-2 in January. The Flyers will look to that line to start...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Vancouver Canucks
The Canadiens will be busy ahead of the trade deadline. TSN: Kenzie Lalonde on the Montreal Canadiens and how busy they could be leading up to the March 3rd NHL trade deadline. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “As trade deadline approaches, expect the Montreal Canadiens front office to be busy as the...
Yardbarker
Canadiens William Trudeau Emerging As Laval’s Best-Kept Secret
Montreal Canadiens prospect William Trudeau was eligible to return to junior, but, thanks to a major step up in his development, instead finds himself on the top pair of the Laval Rocket. The Montreal Canadiens’ 4th-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, William Trudeau, has often been forgotten within the...
Red Wings place Adam Erne on waivers amid roster crunch
While the Red Wings are off until Tuesday, they have made a roster move. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that they’ve placed winger Adam Erne on waivers. The 27-year-old has played in 43 games with Detroit so far this season, picking up six goals and eight assists while logging just shy of 14 minutes a night. Those numbers are actually better than a year ago on a per-game basis. He has a chance of setting a career high in points if he stays in the NHL and produces at a similar pace the rest of the way. Erne also has recorded 122 hits; his 2.84-per-game average is a career best.
Yardbarker
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Absent; Guentzel Optimistic
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins gathered at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Sunday afternoon for their first practice after the NHL all-star break, and while injured goalie Tristan Jarry was in the building, he wasn’t on the ice. Not for the 45-minute team workout, anyway, although he did have...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Harvey-Pinard’s Emergence Key For Trade Deadline
Montreal Canadiens prospect Rafael Harvey-Pinard’s emergence could not have come at a better time. Not only did he prove he has what it takes to produce from the fourth line, one of the most difficult tasks for a player attempting to earn a job in the NHL, but his instant chemistry alongside Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson on the top line also opens up possibilities for the Canadiens.
Yardbarker
Adam Erne Placed on Waivers and Will Head to Griffins If Not Claimed
The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Adam Erne on waivers today, presumably with the expectation of sending him to the Grand Rapids Griffins. Erne can theoretically be claimed by any of the 31 other NHL teams, although it seems unlikely that will happen. With Erne in the American Hockey League,...
NHL
Pastrnak not concerned about contract with Bruins
"Obviously I feel fine," the 26-year-old forward said Friday. "There's no rush. In the middle of the season, you're focusing on the hockey and everything. You don't really think about the contract situation. It's in the hands with your agent, management and [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney]. I'm just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly, so that's pretty much all I've been doing."
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Trade Targets for the New York Rangers
Maybe the Rangers shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket with Patrick Kane. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: Chicago Blackhawks 34-year-old, injured, Patrick Kane, hasn’t been having a good year. Would it be worth it to the New York Rangers to give up the assets for Kane (with 50 percent retained) and not make any other additions?
Yardbarker
Olkinuora finds job quickly after leaving Red Wings
Jussi Olkinuora wasn’t in the unemployment line for long following his departure from the Detroit Red Wings. On Wednesday, announcement that the Red Wings and Finnish goaltender Olkinuora were reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with the club was made. Friday, Olkinuora was signing a contract with Brynas of the Swedish Hockey League.
Yardbarker
Sabres Notes: Dahlin Replaces Injured Thompson At All-Star Game, Luukkonen Named Rookie Of The Month
Tage Thompson was all ready to jump on a plane to Florida to enjoy his first appearance at the NHL All-Star game, but the Buffalo Sabres leading scorer suffered an upper-body injury against Carolina on Wednesday, which resulted in him being replaced by defenseman Rasmus Dahlin for the festivities in Sunrise, FL this weekend.
markerzone.com
MONTREAL CANADIENS DEFENSEMAN VOICES CONCERN OVER DIRECTION OF NHL
The NHL's latest indiscretions with related to Pride Nights have garnered serious criticism from fans, writers, and even players. When defenseman Ivan Provorov opted out of the Philadelphia Flyers' scheduled event, the media storm which followed got ugly in a hurry. The concern from critics was that Provorov's behavior would...
