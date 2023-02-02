While the Red Wings are off until Tuesday, they have made a roster move. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that they’ve placed winger Adam Erne on waivers. The 27-year-old has played in 43 games with Detroit so far this season, picking up six goals and eight assists while logging just shy of 14 minutes a night. Those numbers are actually better than a year ago on a per-game basis. He has a chance of setting a career high in points if he stays in the NHL and produces at a similar pace the rest of the way. Erne also has recorded 122 hits; his 2.84-per-game average is a career best.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO