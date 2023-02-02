ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Observer

Disney’s Licensing Experiment Could Reshape Streaming

Disney’s possible plan to license rival media companies more of its original films and television could lead to a muddling of titles across all streaming platforms. The media giant is looking to earn additional revenue from its content library to curb losses from its streaming business, Bloomberg reported. During the three months ending Oct. 1, the company reported a $1.5 billion loss for its streaming services. Its stock is down 45 percent from its 2021 peak of $197 per share.
Observer

CBD Capsules UK – 5 Best CBD Capsules Reviewed (2023)

Paid Advertisement. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy