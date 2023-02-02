Disney’s possible plan to license rival media companies more of its original films and television could lead to a muddling of titles across all streaming platforms. The media giant is looking to earn additional revenue from its content library to curb losses from its streaming business, Bloomberg reported. During the three months ending Oct. 1, the company reported a $1.5 billion loss for its streaming services. Its stock is down 45 percent from its 2021 peak of $197 per share.

