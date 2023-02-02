Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Observer
MrBeast’s Sponsors Can Reach a Super Bowl-Sized Audience for Half the Price of a Super Bowl Ad
A 30-second Super Bowl advertising slot is selling for $7 million this year, an all-time high, according to AdAge. While there is a certain prestige to advertising in the professional football championship, companies can reach the same number of consumers for far less money through the creator economy. More than...
Observer
Disney’s Licensing Experiment Could Reshape Streaming
Disney’s possible plan to license rival media companies more of its original films and television could lead to a muddling of titles across all streaming platforms. The media giant is looking to earn additional revenue from its content library to curb losses from its streaming business, Bloomberg reported. During the three months ending Oct. 1, the company reported a $1.5 billion loss for its streaming services. Its stock is down 45 percent from its 2021 peak of $197 per share.
Observer
So Mickey Mouse Is About to Enter the Public Domain. Can Anyone Actually Make Money Off Him?
Steve DiMatteo is a Cleveland-based entrepreneur who’s been thinking about Jan. 1, 2024, for a while. That’s when the 1928 Steamboat Willie version of Mickey Mouse falls into the public domain. DiMatteo runs the e-commerce site Cleveland Vintage Shirts where he sells clothing with historical city references, like...
Observer
CBD Capsules UK – 5 Best CBD Capsules Reviewed (2023)
Paid Advertisement. Products featured in this article are not approved by the FDA and may pose certain health or legal risks. You should consult with relevant professionals before making a decision relating to the information or products referenced. This content was not created by the Observer and does not imply any endorsement.
