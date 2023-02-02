ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Bodies found in Highland Park believed to be missing rappers

By CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Bodies that were found in an abandoned apartment building in Highland Park Thursday are believed to be three Detroit rappers who have been missing for two weeks.

The mother of Armani Kelly spoke to CBS News Detroit Thursday evening and stated that she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery.

Michigan State Police confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were found at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park.

MSP has not identified the victims at this time.

Kelly, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker went missing on Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police.

Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

An investigation led to the discovery of Kelly's car on Jan. 28 in Warren.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.

Michael Mcpherson
4d ago

the concert ..was set up ...2 get them there...after wt was said...days before this incident..all 3 cells were turned off at the same time..my condolences to the family's....the promotion also had something to do with it..they was 2 get them there... u can't be serious... that was a set up.....@

B Nasty
4d ago

terrible how this played out..but it's almost like I knew how it was going to play out..RIP young men.

eyes open
4d ago

it's probably jealousy..they rap about thug life (probably) and they haven't lived it (probably) they make all of this money and have a crew and protection,, while the real thugs actually live it and are in the hood.! I'd like to know if those so called rappers gave back to actually try to help the unfortunate people in the hood.? Or just maybe it's all about drugs or women.!? who knows.? I'll just bet someone knows.! And they need to step up.!!

