Man indicted for more than $140 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud

By Matt Bernardini
 6 days ago

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man and his business were indicted for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

The Justice Department announced an indictment Thursday against a New Jersey man and his health insurance company for allegedly defrauding Medicare and Medicaid out of more than $140 million. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

From January 2015 to September 2018, Kevin Breslin, 56, and KBWB Operations LLC, which does business as Atrium Health, allegedly diverted funds from Wisconsin nursing facilities to Atrium owners. As a result, many of the facilities had to cut back on quality of care and were understaffed.

"In addition, the indictment alleges that Breslin and Atrium withheld insurance premiums from employees' paychecks but failed to pay those monies over to the third-party administrator for use in paying health claims, causing payment of employees' health claims to be stopped," the Justice Department said Thursday. "The indictment further alleges that the defendants withheld 401(k) retirement savings account contributions from employees' paychecks but failed to pay those monies over to the third-party pension administrator."

Atrium billed Medicare for over $189 million and received over $49 million and billed Medicaid for over $218 million and received over $93 million. The lack of funds at the nursing facilities resulted in a shortage of clean diapers, inadequate wound care supplies, inadequate cleaning supplies, and a lack of durable medical equipment and respiratory supplies.

"The diversion of funds caused non-payment to vendors, which caused numerous services to be cut off, including physical therapy for residents, fire alarm monitoring services, phone and internet services preventing staff from obtaining prescription orders and accessing electronic medical records systems," the Justice Department said.

Breslin and Atrium have been charged with healthcare fraud, six counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to commit tax fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

If convicted, Breslin faces five years in federal prison on the conspiracy to commit tax fraud charge, and 20 years on each health-care fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money-laundering charge.

popapete123
5d ago

Chicken feed…senator Scott from Florida stole over $2 billion from Medicare when he was a Company CEO.

muckraker_bob
5d ago

Stories like this should raise flags about the kind of outcomes one can expect from a government run, unaccountable and unsupervised health care system. About 20 years ago two sisters ran a parts supply company. Their sole client was the U.S. Navy. Their typical invoice was about $15.00 plus their shipping charge which amounted to $2.50 or so. But one day they accidentally sent out an invoice for a $25.00 shipping charge and the Navy paid it. Just to see how far they could go with this they were soon sending out invoices for $15 plus shipping for 300.00 - and getting pad. They were in hog Heaven. Until they accidentally duplicated an invoice number and that caused someone in Navy accounting to review the account. They were indicted and one sister committed suicide and the other went to jail. A tangled web indeed.

Carmen Y Cruz
5d ago

These articles are for us to check the bills and not allow them to overcharge Medicare/Medicaid just because we are not paying out of our pocket. To stop them from coding for the highest price to give you motrin or aspirin. Getting X-ray, or medical needs that are not needed and are overcharge.

