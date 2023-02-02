Read full article on original website
Austin Chronicle
Can Spencer Cronk Weather the Storm After the Storm?
Spencer Cronk’s future as Austin’s city manager is once again up for debate, amid widespread outrage after stumbles in the city’s response to what has now been named Winter Storm Mara – what one state official called “an ice hurricane” that made a direct hit on Austin.
Austin Chronicle
A Change of Location but the Same Spirit at South Congress Books
A small storefront housing thousands of vintage and used books on South Congress Avenue represented the realization of Sheri Tornatore’s dream to open a bookstore. That is, until the new property owner priced her out of the renowned shopping street. South Congress Books closed its doors to its loyal...
