Stage is set for senior-laden Western

COLLINS — All signs pointed toward this season.

For the past two seasons, the Western Reserve girls basketball went 19-22 overall, including a 17-11 record in Firelands Conference play.

Both those teams also had just two seniors on the roster.

But as the 2022-23 season began, third-year coach Carli Ashley looked at her roster and saw seven seniors who all see the floor — and the goal is what is in front of the Roughriders this Saturday night.

“This is exactly what we had hoped for at this point in the season,” Ashley said. “An opportunity to win the FC on our home floor, with a very supportive Western Reserve community cheering for us on senior night … it will be surreal for these girls.”

Alone in first place, the Roughriders (14-4, 12-0) host New London (15-5, 11-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. With a win, the ‘Riders will clinch the FC championship outright — their first in four years and a 17th in program history.

With a loss, the two teams will be tied with one league game remaining on Feb. 10.

Adding to the anticipation, the first meeting was a last-second victory for Western, a 28-26 win on Dec. 30 at New London.

“Talking with the girls at the end of last season, it was clear their goal was to win a conference championship,” Ashley said. “We’ve come up short the past few years, so to set up our seniors with the chance to clinch the FC would be a great way to wrap up their high school basketball careers.”

The ‘Riders bring an interesting style of play. The current top five individual statistical leaders in the conference in points, rebounds, assists and steals does not include a single Western Reserve player.

Yet it’s the ‘Riders who are a perfect 12-0 in conference play with their leading scorer averaging just under nine points per game.

Senior Lilli White leads Western in scoring at 8.9 points per games. She’s made 37 three-pointers this season and also adds 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

Anna Woodrum adds 5.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while Madison Pfanner is scoring 5.5 points per game.

Grace French adds 4.1 points and leads the team with 5.5 rebounds per game, and also averages 1.5 assists. Bella Thornburg totals 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds, while Katie Woodruff adds 4.5 rebounds.

As one of three juniors on the roster, Joslin Cain averages 4.4 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Western recently had a 10-game win streak snapped on Tuesday in a 46-28 loss at Huron. The Tigers are 14-6 and on track to finish in second place in the SBC Bay Division. It also marked Western’s longest win streak during a season in five years.

“Playing at Huron gave us an opportunity to work on our offense and decision-making against a high-pressure team,” Ashley said. “Their style of play was a good test for us.

“We have three days to reflect and tweak our offensive game plan before Saturday.”

As for New London, the ‘Riders see a polar opposite team as far as roster composition. The Wildcats have no seniors on their roster, which features six freshman — including three who start.

“New London is a well-coached team,” Ashley said. “We have to be more aggressive and deliberate on offense this time around. We allowed New London to dictate the tempo of our offense in our first meeting.

“If we are to be successful Saturday, we have to limit our turnovers and execute on offense.”

The 28-26 win at New London also is a good representation of Western’s style of play, and season to date. The ‘Riders scored just two points in the fourth quarter and did not break 30 points in one of the four games they failed to do so this season — yet won the game.

Much of that is because while Western averages just 38.8 points per game, it is also allowing only 29.9 points per game on defense entering Saturday.

In 12 conference games, Western allows just 25.8 points per game. Those numbers look to counter a New London team that has averaged 47.7 points per game in conference play.

“One thing that has not wavered for our team this year is our defensive efforts,” Ashley said. “Whether we are clicking offensively or not, our defense has remained constant and allowed us to win ball games.

“Saturday we have to continue to play solid defense, execute our offense, and find ways to score,” she added.

------------------------------------------

If you go …

Who: New London (15-5, 11-1) at Western Reserve (14-4, 12-0)

What: Firelands Conference game

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Western Reserve High School

First meeting: Western won, 28-26, on Dec. 30

Team leaders

Points: (NL) Emilee Rowland, 11.8; (WR) Lilli White, 8.9.

Rebounds: (NL) Rowland, 6.3; (WR) Grace French, 5.5.

Assists: (NL) Alyssa Henry, 1.9; (WR) White, 2.1

Steals: (NL) Rowland, 2.0; (WR) White, 2.4