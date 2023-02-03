Sky add former Sun guard Courtney Williams amid departures

Former Connecticut Sun guard Courtney Williams will be signing with the 2021 champion Chicago Sky , Williams confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Williams broke the news by tweeting at new teammate Kahleah Copper -- the 2021 Finals MVP -- "Aye @kahleahcopper what's up! Let's get to it!"

Copper responded to Williams: "wake em' uppppppppp."

Williams heads to Chicago after previous stints in Phoenix, Connecticut (twice) and Atlanta.

She was part of the Sun's Finals runs in 2019 and 2022, most recently averaging 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 27.9 minutes per game with Connecticut. During her final season in Atlanta in 2021, she earned her first All-Star bid, averaging 16.5 points, 4.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds.

The Sky, meanwhile, are looking to reload after losing four major pieces from their 2022 squad. Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker , five-time all-WNBA selection Courtney Vandersloot and burgeoning post Azura Stevens -- all of whom were free agents -- opted to join the Las Vegas Aces , New York Liberty and Los Angeles Sparks , respectively. Four-time 3-point shooting contest champion Allie Quigley is sitting out the 2023 season but is not retiring.

The only other players besides Copper currently on the Sky's roster are reserves Ruthy Hebard , Julie Allemand , Dana Evans and Li Yueru .

The Sun, who are welcoming in new coach Stephanie White, are similarly looking like a much different group than last year heading into 2023, as Jonquel Jones requested a trade to New York and Jasmine Thomas was sent to Los Angeles. In return, Connecticut received Rebecca Allen , Tyasha Harris , Jasmine Walker , Olivia Nelson-Ododa and the rights to Kianna Smith . They have cored two-time All-Star Brionna Jones and could retain guard Natisha Hiedeman , who is a restricted free agent.

Elsewhere in the WNBA, Mercury guard Kia Nurse announced on social media she won't be returning to Phoenix, where she spent the past two seasons following a trade from the Liberty. She was sidelined last season recovering from an ACL tear she suffered in the 2021 playoffs but returned to the court in September with Team Canada during the 2022 FIBA World Cup.