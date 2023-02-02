These 49 Saints players are under contract for 2023 with these terms
The New Orleans Saints aren’t lacking for talent. They didn’t meet expectations in 2022, but there’s still plenty to like about their fortunes in 2023 — they have quality players under contract on each side of the ball. If they can solve the biggest problem facing them and find a quality quarterback to start in the fall, they could run away with the NFC South thanks to playing in the weakest division in the league.
But that’s easier said than done, largely because of the contracts paid out to players at so many other positions. Here’s a quick reference for all 49 players signed through 2023; thanks to Over The Cap for providing contract details on salary cap hits, potential dead money if released, and end dates.
1
DE Cameron Jordan
2023 Cap Hit: $25,707,838
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $23,486,500
Contract End Date: 2024 (void)
2
CB Marshon Lattimore
2023 Cap Hit: $22,464,317
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $43,006,471
Contract End Date: 2027 (free agent)
3
RT Ryan Ramczyk
2023 Cap Hit: $21,441,321
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $39,965,287
Contract End Date: 2027 (free agent)
4
LG Andrus Peat
2023 Cap Hit: $18,371,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $16,984,000
Contract End Date: 2025 (void)
5
RB Alvin Kamara
2023 Cap Hit: $16,034,176
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $15,372,000
Contract End Date: 2026 (void)
6
QB Jameis Winston
2023 Cap Hit: $15,600,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,200,000
Contract End Date: 2024 (void)
7
WR Michael Thomas
2023 Cap Hit: $13,358,588
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $26,174,352
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
8
TE Taysom Hill
2023 Cap Hit: $14,175,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $23,775,000
Contract End Date: 2026 (void)
9
LB Demario Davis
2023 Cap Hit: $13,276,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $13,104,000
Contract End Date: 2025 (void)
10
C Erik McCoy
2023 Cap Hit: $12,380,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $17,480,000
Contract End Date: 2028 (free agent)
11
S Tyrann Mathieu
2023 Cap Hit: $8,900,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $14,600,000
Contract End Date: 2025 (void)
12
S Marcus Maye
2023 Cap Hit: $8,497,059
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,950,000
Contract End Date: 2025 (void)
13
LT James Hurst
2023 Cap Hit: $6,761,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,044,000
Contract End Date: 2025 (void)
14
K Wil Lutz
2023 Cap Hit: $5,620,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,920,000
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
15
WR Chris Olave
2023 Cap Hit: $4,379,971
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $15,767,895
Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)
16
DE Carl Granderson
2023 Cap Hit: $4.140.000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $160.000
Contract End Date: 2024 (void)
17
RG Cesar Ruiz
2023 Cap Hit: $4,034,290
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $4,034,290
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
18
CB Bradley Roby
2023 Cap Hit: $4,027,828
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,412,426
Contract End Date: 2025 (void)
19
DE Payton Turner
2023 Cap Hit: $3,415,837
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,234,450
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
20
WR Tre'Quan Smith
2023 Cap Hit: $3,400,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,500,000
Contract End Date: 2024 (void)
21
LT Trevor Penning
2023 Cap Hit: $3,214,390
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,571,804
Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)
22
TE Adam Trautman
2023 Cap Hit: $2,951,073
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $208,073
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
23
CB Alontae Taylor
2023 Cap Hit: $1,637,431
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,847,321
Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)
24
LB Pete Werner
2023 Cap Hit: $1,550,368
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $747,156
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
25
LB Zack Baun
2023 Cap Hit: $1,506,762
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $264,762
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
26
CB Paulson Adebo
2023 Cap Hit: $1,375,912
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $514,548
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
27
LS Zach Wood
2023 Cap Hit: $1,345,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $175,000
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
28
RB Eno Benjamin
2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
29
CB Vincent Gray
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
30
QB Jake Luton
2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
31
OT Landon Young
2023 Cap Hit: $982,445
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $84,890
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
32
OG Yasir Durant
2023 Cap Hit: $940,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
33
LB Ryan Connelly
2023 Cap Hit: $940,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
34
DE Jabari Zuniga
2023 Cap Hit: $940,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
35
TE Miller Forristall
2023 Cap Hit: $940,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
36
FB Adam Prentice
2023 Cap Hit: $940,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
37
S Smoke Monday
2023 Cap Hit: $876,666
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $13,334
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
38
OL Lewis Kidd
2023 Cap Hit: $871.667
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,334
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
39
CB Troy Pride Jr.
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
40
LB Nephi Sewell
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
41
RB Derrick Gore
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
42
WR Rashid Shaheed
2023 Cap Hit: $870,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
43
LB D'Marco Jackson
2023 Cap Hit: $829,229
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $237,687
Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)
44
K Alex Quevedo
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)
45
WR Kawaan Baker
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
46
OG Koda Martin
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
47
DT Prince Emili
2023 Cap Hit: $750,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
48
TE Lucas Krull
2023 Cap Hit: $915,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)
49
WR Kirk Merritt
2023 Cap Hit: $940,000
Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0
Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)
