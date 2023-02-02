ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 49 Saints players are under contract for 2023 with these terms

By John Sigler
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Saints aren’t lacking for talent. They didn’t meet expectations in 2022, but there’s still plenty to like about their fortunes in 2023 — they have quality players under contract on each side of the ball. If they can solve the biggest problem facing them and find a quality quarterback to start in the fall, they could run away with the NFC South thanks to playing in the weakest division in the league.

But that’s easier said than done, largely because of the contracts paid out to players at so many other positions. Here’s a quick reference for all 49 players signed through 2023; thanks to Over The Cap for providing contract details on salary cap hits, potential dead money if released, and end dates.

1

DE Cameron Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KHJ8F_0kamBzmV00
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $25,707,838

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $23,486,500

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

2

CB Marshon Lattimore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCDT9_0kamBzmV00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $22,464,317

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $43,006,471

Contract End Date: 2027 (free agent)

3

RT Ryan Ramczyk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jo7Uj_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

2023 Cap Hit: $21,441,321

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $39,965,287

Contract End Date: 2027 (free agent)

4

LG Andrus Peat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViktI_0kamBzmV00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $18,371,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $16,984,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

5

RB Alvin Kamara

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xK9EL_0kamBzmV00
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $16,034,176

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $15,372,000

Contract End Date: 2026 (void)

6

QB Jameis Winston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Voy4c_0kamBzmV00
Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $15,600,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,200,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

7

WR Michael Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac6xG_0kamBzmV00
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $13,358,588

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $26,174,352

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

8

TE Taysom Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCG1B_0kamBzmV00
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $14,175,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $23,775,000

Contract End Date: 2026 (void)

9

LB Demario Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3G2D_0kamBzmV00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $13,276,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $13,104,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

10

C Erik McCoy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rf2rE_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik

2023 Cap Hit: $12,380,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $17,480,000

Contract End Date: 2028 (free agent)

11

S Tyrann Mathieu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Shp_0kamBzmV00
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $8,900,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $14,600,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

12

S Marcus Maye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H5ma9_0kamBzmV00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $8,497,059

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,950,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

13

LT James Hurst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMjlp_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik

2023 Cap Hit: $6,761,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,044,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

14

K Wil Lutz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAZIw_0kamBzmV00
Nick Cammett/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $5,620,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,920,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

15

WR Chris Olave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3Jq5_0kamBzmV00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $4,379,971

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $15,767,895

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

16

DE Carl Granderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKOK3_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $4.140.000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $160.000

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

17

RG Cesar Ruiz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MizUb_0kamBzmV00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $4,034,290

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $4,034,290

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

18

CB Bradley Roby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbyG3_0kamBzmV00
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $4,027,828

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,412,426

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

19

DE Payton Turner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XD1sY_0kamBzmV00
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $3,415,837

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,234,450

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

20

WR Tre'Quan Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxmtg_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Derick Hingle

2023 Cap Hit: $3,400,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,500,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

21

LT Trevor Penning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNxEm_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $3,214,390

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,571,804

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

22

TE Adam Trautman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nc8fw_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $2,951,073

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $208,073

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

23

CB Alontae Taylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XFar_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,637,431

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,847,321

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

24

LB Pete Werner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F3QqD_0kamBzmV00
Norm Hall/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $1,550,368

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $747,156

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

25

LB Zack Baun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GOeN_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman

2023 Cap Hit: $1,506,762

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $264,762

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

26

CB Paulson Adebo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0StLeo_0kamBzmV00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,375,912

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $514,548

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

27

LS Zach Wood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQwE4_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Danny Karnik

2023 Cap Hit: $1,345,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $175,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

28

RB Eno Benjamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JXSNO_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

29

CB Vincent Gray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bF8Zc_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

30

QB Jake Luton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNJSr_0kamBzmV00
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

31

OT Landon Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XsZI_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

2023 Cap Hit: $982,445

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $84,890

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

32

OG Yasir Durant

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345bmS_0kamBzmV00
Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

33

LB Ryan Connelly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muj2G_0kamBzmV00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

34

DE Jabari Zuniga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXJn6_0kamBzmV00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

35

TE Miller Forristall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sprh9_0kamBzmV00
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

36

FB Adam Prentice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlQBk_0kamBzmV00
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

37

S Smoke Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dqhS_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $876,666

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $13,334

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

38

OL Lewis Kidd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cf45K_0kamBzmV00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $871.667

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,334

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

39

CB Troy Pride Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPE3d_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

40

LB Nephi Sewell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAR8c_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Butch Dill

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

41

RB Derrick Gore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27832Z_0kamBzmV00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

42

WR Rashid Shaheed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukrES_0kamBzmV00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

43

LB D'Marco Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UG1om_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $829,229

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $237,687

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

44

K Alex Quevedo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TA65j_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

45

WR Kawaan Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNdwy_0kamBzmV00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

46

OG Koda Martin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJWhx_0kamBzmV00
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

47

DT Prince Emili

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SIzPV_0kamBzmV00
AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

48

TE Lucas Krull

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WApki_0kamBzmV00
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $915,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

49

WR Kirk Merritt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214qeV_0kamBzmV00
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

