These 49 Saints players are under contract for 2023 with these terms

The New Orleans Saints aren’t lacking for talent. They didn’t meet expectations in 2022, but there’s still plenty to like about their fortunes in 2023 — they have quality players under contract on each side of the ball. If they can solve the biggest problem facing them and find a quality quarterback to start in the fall, they could run away with the NFC South thanks to playing in the weakest division in the league.

But that’s easier said than done, largely because of the contracts paid out to players at so many other positions. Here’s a quick reference for all 49 players signed through 2023; thanks to Over The Cap for providing contract details on salary cap hits, potential dead money if released, and end dates.

DE Cameron Jordan

2023 Cap Hit: $25,707,838

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $23,486,500

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

CB Marshon Lattimore

2023 Cap Hit: $22,464,317

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $43,006,471

Contract End Date: 2027 (free agent)

RT Ryan Ramczyk

2023 Cap Hit: $21,441,321

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $39,965,287

Contract End Date: 2027 (free agent)

LG Andrus Peat

2023 Cap Hit: $18,371,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $16,984,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

RB Alvin Kamara

2023 Cap Hit: $16,034,176

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $15,372,000

Contract End Date: 2026 (void)

QB Jameis Winston

2023 Cap Hit: $15,600,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,200,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

WR Michael Thomas

2023 Cap Hit: $13,358,588

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $26,174,352

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

TE Taysom Hill

2023 Cap Hit: $14,175,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $23,775,000

Contract End Date: 2026 (void)

LB Demario Davis

2023 Cap Hit: $13,276,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $13,104,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

C Erik McCoy

2023 Cap Hit: $12,380,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $17,480,000

Contract End Date: 2028 (free agent)

S Tyrann Mathieu

2023 Cap Hit: $8,900,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $14,600,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

S Marcus Maye

2023 Cap Hit: $8,497,059

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,950,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

LT James Hurst

2023 Cap Hit: $6,761,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,044,000

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

K Wil Lutz

2023 Cap Hit: $5,620,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,920,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

WR Chris Olave

2023 Cap Hit: $4,379,971

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $15,767,895

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

DE Carl Granderson

2023 Cap Hit: $4.140.000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $160.000

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

RG Cesar Ruiz

2023 Cap Hit: $4,034,290

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $4,034,290

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

CB Bradley Roby

2023 Cap Hit: $4,027,828

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,412,426

Contract End Date: 2025 (void)

DE Payton Turner

2023 Cap Hit: $3,415,837

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,234,450

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

WR Tre'Quan Smith

2023 Cap Hit: $3,400,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $1,500,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (void)

LT Trevor Penning

2023 Cap Hit: $3,214,390

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $11,571,804

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

TE Adam Trautman

2023 Cap Hit: $2,951,073

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $208,073

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

CB Alontae Taylor

2023 Cap Hit: $1,637,431

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $2,847,321

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

LB Pete Werner

2023 Cap Hit: $1,550,368

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $747,156

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

LB Zack Baun

2023 Cap Hit: $1,506,762

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $264,762

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

CB Paulson Adebo

2023 Cap Hit: $1,375,912

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $514,548

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

LS Zach Wood

2023 Cap Hit: $1,345,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $175,000

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

RB Eno Benjamin

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

CB Vincent Gray

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

QB Jake Luton

2023 Cap Hit: $1,010,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

OT Landon Young

2023 Cap Hit: $982,445

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $84,890

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

OG Yasir Durant

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

LB Ryan Connelly

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

DE Jabari Zuniga

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

TE Miller Forristall

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

FB Adam Prentice

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

S Smoke Monday

2023 Cap Hit: $876,666

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $13,334

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

OL Lewis Kidd

2023 Cap Hit: $871.667

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $3,334

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

CB Troy Pride Jr.

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

LB Nephi Sewell

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

RB Derrick Gore

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

WR Rashid Shaheed

2023 Cap Hit: $870,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

LB D'Marco Jackson

2023 Cap Hit: $829,229

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $237,687

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

K Alex Quevedo

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2026 (free agent)

WR Kawaan Baker

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

OG Koda Martin

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)

DT Prince Emili

2023 Cap Hit: $750,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

TE Lucas Krull

2023 Cap Hit: $915,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2025 (free agent)

WR Kirk Merritt

2023 Cap Hit: $940,000

Potential 2023 Dead Money: $0

Contract End Date: 2024 (free agent)