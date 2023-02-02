At first glance, a lot of products probably look boring. At least when they’re advertised next to the latest devices and fancy gadgets. But at the end of the day, many of these “boring” products can have incredible results. We’ve found 38 items that, beneath the standard veneer, will change your mind about what’s worth picking up on Amazon. These are products you can use in your home, car, or while traveling that is so understated that it’s almost criminal. Don’t wait to discover what terrific items have been hiding under your nose.

10 HOURS AGO