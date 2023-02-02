Read full article on original website
Former NATO advisor: 'If you can get the Russians out of Crimea, the Ukrainians will win'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with Evelyn Farkas, Executive Director of the McCain Institute, and former NATO commander General Philip Breedlove on the latest developments from the battlefield in Ukraine.
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate
Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans.
Alabama community rallies in support of a Black author after school district cancels Black History Month event
A suburban Alabama community is rallying behind a Black author after the school district rescinded an invitation to have him speak and read his books at local elementary schools during Black History Month.
Father weeps over body of infant in heartbreaking scene
CNN's Scott McLean shows harrowing video on the ground in Syria after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands of people killed or injured.
Watch Trevor Noah hand Beyoncé the Grammy she won while she was stuck in traffic
Beyoncé made Grammys history winning her 32nd award, more than any other artist. Her absence from her first win of the night was blamed on traffic, while fellow winner Lizzo paid tribute to her at music's biggest night.
Chaotic scene erupts outside Texas grocery store after someone posts about 'free food' being distributed amid power outages
Authorities in Austin, Texas, responded to gridlocked roads near an H-E-B grocery store this week after more than 250 people clamored for food that had been discarded due to the sustained power outage at the location.
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Surveillance video sheds light on 'cartel-style' massacre in California
Two suspects were taken into custody, one after a shootout, in a "cartel-style" massacre last month that left six people dead in central California, including a young mother and her 10-month-old son. CNN's Josh Campbell reports.
'Liar!': Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupts Biden during State of the Union address
President Joe Biden attacked the GOP over the debt ceiling standoff before singling out some unnamed Republicans, contending they are looking to slash and sunset Medicare and Social Security. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene jumped to her feet and yelled back "Liar!"
Even before Beyoncé's album of the year snub, Jay-Z said Grammys 'missed the moment'
In a recent interview with Tidal that dropped on Monday, Jay-Z offered insight into why he feels the Recording Academy continues to "miss the moment" when it comes to Beyoncé.
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon get called out by Mila Kunis after 'awkward' red carpet photos
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon costar in a new romantic comedy, but their chemistry was not as evident in real life.
Chinese spy balloons under Trump not discovered until after Biden took office
The transiting of three suspected Chinese spy balloons over the continental US during the Trump administration was only discovered after President Joe Biden took office, a senior administration official told CNN on Sunday.
Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
More than 2,300 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria, and thousands more injured, after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey. CNN international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh has more.
Takeaways from Biden's State of the Union address
When President Joe Biden took to the House Chamber on Tuesday for his annual State of the Union address, his message was one of unadulterated optimism -- even in the face of open hostility.
Retired US military official says Ukraine must cross Putin's 'red line' to win
Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges (Ret.) tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria why the Russian-occupied region of Crimea could be a decisive area for the Ukrainian military in the next phase of the war.
No one was expecting Bonnie Raitt to win Song of the Year, least of all the singer herself
If her expression was anything to go by, blues singer Bonnie Raitt was not expecting to win Song of the Year at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Neo-Nazi leader and Maryland woman allegedly plotted to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore, Justice Department says
CNN — Two people charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities – a neo-Nazi leader and a woman with whom he had a personal relationship – allegedly planned to attack electrical substations encircling Baltimore and “completely destroy” the entire city, according to federal court documents.
Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate
Louisiana authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by a Shreveport officer and hope eventually to release police footage of the encounter, said state police leading a probe of the encounter.
