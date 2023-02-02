Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth

Read full article on original website
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Science Focus
In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth
Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter in August as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planet could happen again.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
A new study has discovered the best places to be during a nuclear attack.
Being caught in a nuclear explosion is one of the worst possible fates anyone can imagine. The radiation poses a significant health risk even at a distance since anything too close to it rapidly vaporizes. Away from “ground zero,” the blast wave produced by the explosion, which can create airspeeds...
How to watch tonight’s livestream of the once-in-a-lifetime green comet
A new image and time-lapse captured Sunday morning show the rare "green comet" as it makes its closest approach to Earth in 50,000 years.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
Thrillist
If You've Been Waiting to See the Northern Lights, Now's Your Time
Looking out the tinted windows of an airport shuttle, driving down a snowy highway toward Reykjavik in the middle of the night, I saw the northern lights for the first time. It was a relatively weak display, but it was nonetheless thrilling. A murmur of excitement ran through the bus as passengers started to notice. People scooted across scratchy seats or craned for a better look from the aisle. The oohs and ahhs preceded a rapt silence as the half-full bus of sleepy travelers was awed by one of nature’s most beautiful displays.
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Made Scientists to Believe That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors.
Fossilized teeth of a giant hominid species, named Paranthropus boisei, have been found in East Africa, leading scientists to speculate that early humans may have had giant ancestors. Paranthropus boisei lived around 2.3 to 1.4 million years ago and had an estimated body weight of about 110 kg (240 lbs).
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
What does the ‘exotic’ green comet look like in the night sky?
For the first time in 50,000 years, a stunning green comet has skipped past Earth, making a remarkably close approach.The flyby was close enough to be visible to the naked eye, and bright enough to be captured in stunning images taken from the Earth.For those who saw it, the green comet looked like a flaming verdant star, hovering in the sky. But for many others, the comet might not have been visible at all: without the right conditions and work, it might not be visible at all.Don Pollacco, a professor from the department of physics at the University of...
Stars are ‘disappearing from the night sky’, astronomers warn
Stars are disappearing from the night sky in front of our eyes, astronomers have warned.Every year, the sky gets as much as 10 per cent brighter, according to a major new study. That means that vast numbers of stars that were once visible are now hidden from astronomers and the public.A child born under 250 visible stars, for instance, would only be able to see 100 of them by the time of their 18th birthday, the scientists warn.The light pollution that is blocking out those stars is growing far more rapidly than we have realised, even despite attempts to limit...
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
