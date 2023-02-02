Saying they were strengthening Sarasota County’s protections for Grand Trees, commissioners unanimously approve County Code changes

Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
Myakka City co-op highlights 'hidden gems'
Those driving into the parking lot of Silver Star East on Feb. 4 were treated to more than just a good meal. Silver Star East has become home to the Myakka Co-op, an organization of artisans and craftsmen that provides a community fair once per month. Local artisans sell anything...
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track
Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
capecoralbreeze.com
Hearing examiner recommends approval for rezoning to allow car lot, with conditions, on Pine Island Road
A hearing examiner has recommended approval, with conditions, of a requested rezoning that would allow a car lot at the site of the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office in Matlacha. Lee County Chief Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins issued her recommendation following a Jan. 12 public hearing...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
gcaptain.com
U.S. Coast Guard Says to Avoid Loading Electric Vehicles with Saltwater Damage on Ships
The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the shipping industry of the extreme risk of loading electric vehicles (EV) with damaged Lithium-Ion onto commercial vessels. Marine Safety Alert 01-23, issued last Friday, addresses the issue and provides recommendations to vessels, ports, shippers and regulators. The safety alert comes about four months after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. In the aftermath of the storm, first responders encountered numerous EV fires where investigations have determined were caused by exposure of the Lithium-Ion batteries to saltwater.
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
theonlinecurrent.com
Dog poop is not paper or plastic
Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
fox13news.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
floridaing.com
Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are Stunning! (5 Favorites!)
The Caribbean is known for its beautiful beaches, but the true hidden gem of the United States lies on the Florida Gulf Coast. It is a best-kept secret that Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are stunning. Imagine powdery white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and breathtaking sunsets – this is what...
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
941area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton | Best Buffets in Sarasota
Do you want to enjoy the best buffets in Bradenton & Sarasota, FL city? Don't worry, we've prepared a superb list for you. Buffets are an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy a variety of food choices. The hundreds of meal combinations ensure that you don't settle for one dish alone.
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
