Saying they were strengthening Sarasota County’s protections for Grand Trees, commissioners unanimously approve County Code changes

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the shipping industry of the extreme risk of loading electric vehicles (EV) with damaged Lithium-Ion onto commercial vessels. Marine Safety Alert 01-23, issued last Friday, addresses the issue and provides recommendations to vessels, ports, shippers and regulators. The safety alert comes about four months after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. In the aftermath of the storm, first responders encountered numerous EV fires where investigations have determined were caused by exposure of the Lithium-Ion batteries to saltwater.

