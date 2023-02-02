ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Saying they were strengthening Sarasota County’s protections for Grand Trees, commissioners unanimously approve County Code changes

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Myakka City co-op highlights 'hidden gems'

Those driving into the parking lot of Silver Star East on Feb. 4 were treated to more than just a good meal. Silver Star East has become home to the Myakka Co-op, an organization of artisans and craftsmen that provides a community fair once per month. Local artisans sell anything...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road interchange among 20 on DeSantis' fast track

Road construction could be coming sooner than planned at a key Sarasota interchange with Interstate 75. As part of his “Moving Florida Forward” initiative, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced a proposed $7 billion investment in 20 interstate and highway projects across the state over the next four years. The list includes reconfiguring the interchange at I-75 and Fruitville Road from a partial cloverleaf to a diverging diamond, similar to the junction at University Parkway and I-75.
SARASOTA, FL
Modern Globe

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
gcaptain.com

U.S. Coast Guard Says to Avoid Loading Electric Vehicles with Saltwater Damage on Ships

The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the shipping industry of the extreme risk of loading electric vehicles (EV) with damaged Lithium-Ion onto commercial vessels. Marine Safety Alert 01-23, issued last Friday, addresses the issue and provides recommendations to vessels, ports, shippers and regulators. The safety alert comes about four months after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. In the aftermath of the storm, first responders encountered numerous EV fires where investigations have determined were caused by exposure of the Lithium-Ion batteries to saltwater.
LEE COUNTY, FL
theonlinecurrent.com

Dog poop is not paper or plastic

Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
floridaing.com

Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are Stunning! (5 Favorites!)

The Caribbean is known for its beautiful beaches, but the true hidden gem of the United States lies on the Florida Gulf Coast. It is a best-kept secret that Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are stunning. Imagine powdery white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and breathtaking sunsets – this is what...
FLORIDA STATE
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine

Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy