Super Bowl 2023 is a week away and one of the best parts of the big game is all the prop bets that come with it! New York Post readers can grab the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for a no sweat bet up to $3,000 on Super Bowl prop bets. The new customer offer from FanDuel lets you make a first bet up to $3,000, and if the bet loses, you get the amount wagered back in bet credits. If you aren’t interested in using this deal on a Super Bowl prop bet, it can be used on any sports market on...

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO