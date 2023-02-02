Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Super Bowl LVII notable bets: The making of a 2,000-prop betting menu
Go inside the Caesars Sportsbook "prop party," where most of the list of Super Bowl LVII props was produced.
Surprising Ways To Obtain Tickets to the Super Bowl
If you're an ardent fan of the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs and have an itch to watch your team play in Super Bowl LVII -- or if you want to cross a Super Bowl off your bucket list -- it...
Fan-favorite Online Slots by Konami Gaming Rolling Out on Caesars Sportsbook & Casino
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Konami Gaming, Inc. today announced the arrival of popular slot games such as China Shores™, All Aboard™ Dynamite Dash™, Quick Strike™ Online, and more to Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey and Michigan. The partnership also makes Konami’s complete online games library available across all real money sites owned and operated by Caesars Digital. Caesars online players across jurisdictions including New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ontario can now look forward to an ongoing release of fun and familiar Konami slot games that have become popular inside Caesars brick-and-mortar casino locations across North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005285/en/ Konami library of top slots now available for online casino play in multiple jurisdictions (Graphic: Business Wire)
saturdaytradition.com
Bet365 Super Bowl Promo: $1 Bet Delivers $200 in Bonus Bets
There are a number promotional offers available for the big game, and the Bet365 Super Bowl promo is one of the best because of the guaranteed reward. Click this link to sign up in Ohio. Get started in New Jersey by clicking here. Virginia bettors can use this link to...
FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 No Sweat First Bet for Super Bowl 2023 prop bets
Super Bowl 2023 is a week away and one of the best parts of the big game is all the prop bets that come with it! New York Post readers can grab the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for a no sweat bet up to $3,000 on Super Bowl prop bets. The new customer offer from FanDuel lets you make a first bet up to $3,000, and if the bet loses, you get the amount wagered back in bet credits. If you aren’t interested in using this deal on a Super Bowl prop bet, it can be used on any sports market on...
Comments / 0