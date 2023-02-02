ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

With proposed final orders filed, Ramirez awaiting decision in Florida Division of Administrative Hearings challenge over Calle Miramar hotel on Siesta Key

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Kristen Walters

Massive store chain opens new Florida location

A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina

WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
abandonedspaces.com

Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History

An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
espnswfl.com

Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend

If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
SARASOTA, FL
theonlinecurrent.com

Dog poop is not paper or plastic

Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy