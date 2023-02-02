With proposed final orders filed, Ramirez awaiting decision in Florida Division of Administrative Hearings challenge over Calle Miramar hotel on Siesta Key

Read full article on original website
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Up To 149 In Florida
With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
Florida’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge Collapse Was One of the Worst Disasters in Tampa Bay History
An unpredictable storm on a spring morning in Tampa Bay, Florida caused one of the most disastrous events in Tampa Bay’s history. On May 9, 1980, a freight ship collided with the pillars of the Sunshine Skyway bridge, causing it to collapse and taking the lives of several people along with it. Several things had gone wrong for the ship’s pilot, causing a chain of preventable events that could have possibly stopped the disaster from happening.
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
Hundreds of classified documents found in Tampa home of retired Air Force officer
TAMPA, Fla. - As several investigations are underway over classified documents found at the homes of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, a retired Air Force Intel boss was caught with hundreds at his home. This investigation dates back to January 24, 2017...
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
Dog poop is not paper or plastic
Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say. At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
