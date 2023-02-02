County commissioners approve $28 million in bonds to help pay for approximately $77.5-million cost of new County Administration Center

Read full article on original website
NBC 2
Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge
The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
NBC 2
Widowed sisters in North Fort Myers receive eviction notice for FEMA trailer despite never moving in
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two widowed North Fort Myers sisters got an eviction notice from Uncle Sam. The government has ordered their FEMA trailer to be taken away, although they never even moved in. FEMA brought them the trailer a month ago and set it up on their...
Casey DeSantis Announces $2.1 Million from Private Sector to Help Hurricane Ian Recovery
At the end of last week, First Lady Casey DeSantis met with individuals impacted by Hurricane Ian and awarded funding through the Florida Disaster Fund to non-profits and faith-based organizations that have supported Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. While in Fort Myers, the First Lady announced the donations of hundreds...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hearing examiner recommends approval for rezoning to allow car lot, with conditions, on Pine Island Road
A hearing examiner has recommended approval, with conditions, of a requested rezoning that would allow a car lot at the site of the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office in Matlacha. Lee County Chief Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins issued her recommendation following a Jan. 12 public hearing...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
10-year-old arrested after recruiting students for mass violence threat made against North Port school
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 4th grader was arrested for making a mass violence threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department (NPPD), officers were notified about the threat over the weekend. NPPD said the 10-year-old had been recruiting students to...
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
Police confirm DeSoto County fair victim and POI knew each other
Police confirm the relationship between the DeSoto County fair Shooting victim and the Person of interest
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Bay News 9
Fla. House speaker requests records on HCPS challenged book
TAMPA, Fla. — Fla. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner requested records from Hillsborough County Public Schools related to the placement of a challenged book in the Pierce Middle School library. "While the vast majority of reading and educational materials in our school libraries are age-appropriate, some books are...
FHP: 63-year-old man killed in Hardee County crash
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Hardee County, troopers say. At around 7:14 a.m., the 63-year-old, who is from Sarasota, was driving west on State Road 64 in his SUV as he approached Parnell Road in Zolfo Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Young man shot and killed at DeSoto County Fair, association says
The DeSoto County Fair Association says the young man shot on Saturday night at the fairgrounds has died. Police have not said if the shooter has been arrested.
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
theonlinecurrent.com
Dog poop is not paper or plastic
Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
