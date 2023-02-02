Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?
Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana
Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
OnlyInYourState
Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana
There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
Alabama’s ‘Roll on 2 North America’ Tour Coming to Evansville, IN
The "greatest country band of all-time" is coming to the Tristate! Alabama are bringing their 2023 Roll on 2 North America Tour to the Ford Center in Evansville. It's been 43 years since Alabama scored their first #1 hit on the Billboard Country chart. It was 1980 when they landed their first chart-topper with "Tennessee River."
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
nwi.life
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras
Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers. Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
Long Time Evansville, Indiana, Country Radio Personality is Leaving 99.5 WKDQ
Friday, 2/10/23 will be my last day on the air. After 15 years on the air at 99.5 WKDQ, I've decided to call it quits. Yep, it's time for Leslie Morgan to retire from the radio. It's been a helluva ride, and I've loved every single minute of every moment.
WLKY.com
Cold case arrests: 2 Indiana men charged in 1975 slaying of 17-year-old girl
NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — It's been 47 years and six months since 17-year-old Laurel Jean Mitchell left for work in Indiana and never came back. On Tuesday, Indiana State Police said they've finally arrested two men in connection to her death. Police said Mitchell went to work on Aug....
OnlyInYourState
These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
Retired Indiana state trooper hit, killed by car in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A retired Indiana state trooper died last week after being hit by a car in Lafayette. Theodore Dudzinski, 87, was attempting to cross North Ninth Street near the intersection with Ferry Street just before noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he stepped into the path of a car.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
buildingindiana.com
$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville
Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
isustudentmedia.com
Basketball in Indiana is a smashing success
There are five main college basketball programs in the state of Indiana today: IU, Purdue, Indiana State, Notre Dame, and Butler. While both Notre Dame and Butler are struggling this season, the other three schools are proving why in Indiana, basketball just means more. Notre Dame is in the midst...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
