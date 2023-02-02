ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

2 of the Best Desserts in the USA Are Served in Illinois, Hear us Getting Fatter?

Wow, we can eat. Illinois serves up two the THE BEST DESSERTS in the entire country. As David Spade once said to Chris Farley, "I can hear you getting fatter." Mashed. When it comes to eating, Illinois can handle it's own. We are a state that has seconds, starts with an appetizer, and ALWAYS asks what desserts the place has before the wait staff can spit it out.
ILLINOIS STATE
Travel Maven

A List of the Best Amish Country Restaurants in Indiana

Being able to sit down for a relaxing homemade meal at one of Indiana's many Amish restaurants is a luxury we will never take for granted. From all-you-can-eat buffets to charming food counters, here is a list of some of Amish country's best, and most delicious restaurants. Keep reading to learn more.
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Get Your Sugar Fix At The LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival In Indiana

There are a few things in this world that are fairly difficult to find that isn’t universally loved by everyone, like chocolate. And maple syrup! And speaking of maple syrup, did you know that it’s so beloved that, like chocolate, it’s got numerous festivals dedicated to it all over the place (shoutout to the 2023 Fort Wayne Chocolatefest)? Yep, and Indiana is no different. Plan on attending this maple syrup festival in Indiana this year for a totally sweet, unbeatable wonderful time. It’s the unbeatable LM Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival, and it’s a delicious, oozy doozy.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras

Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers.  Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mesker Park Zoo wants people to check for palm oil in their candy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden wants people to check the label before they buy their Valentine candy. According to a spokesperson for the zoo, some well-known candy contains palm oil, which is one of the biggest factors for deforestation in some of the world’s most biodiverse forests. The zoo asks for people […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
OnlyInYourState

These Fascinating Indiana Buildings Have Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

If there’s anything we here at Only In Your State have a bit of a strange obsession with, it’s abandoned places – especially when said places are being slowly and quietly reclaimed by the natural world around them. Indiana just so happens to be a state where there’s plenty of this kind of thing to go around, and we couldn’t be happier about it. There’s something just so oddly intriguing about watching the natural decay of man’s unnatural structures. Here are a few examples of some truly captivating abandoned places in Indiana that are being taken back by the planet:
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
buildingindiana.com

$5M Fitness Center Opening in Evansville

Crunch Franchise announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
isustudentmedia.com

Basketball in Indiana is a smashing success

There are five main college basketball programs in the state of Indiana today: IU, Purdue, Indiana State, Notre Dame, and Butler. While both Notre Dame and Butler are struggling this season, the other three schools are proving why in Indiana, basketball just means more. Notre Dame is in the midst...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy