Sarasota Police Department seeking help from public as officers investigate 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes

Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say. At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.
Police searching for 3 people seen on video after 17-year-old fatally shot at Florida fair
Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County. “We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”
'We are going to find you': HCSO makes over 150 traffic stops relating to illegal street racing
TAMPA, Fla. — Several people face charges in connection with illegal street racing after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it made more than 150 traffic stops over the weekend during Operation Takeback. Over the course of nine hours, Hillsborough deputies wrote 60 citations, issued 114 warnings and...
Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair may have known shooter
ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night. The Arcadia Police Department responded to the shooting at the Fairgrounds at around 8:57 p.m. A video shared with NBC2 shows families running and trying to...
30-year-old Tampa man killed in hit-and-run in Hernando County
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Hernando County on Sunday night.
10-year-old arrested after recruiting students for mass violence threat made against North Port school
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 4th grader was arrested for making a mass violence threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department (NPPD), officers were notified about the threat over the weekend. NPPD said the 10-year-old had been recruiting students to...
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
10-year-old arrested on felony charges
The North Port Police Department was notified this weekend about a 4th grader at Toledo Blade Elementary who was recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school.
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Tampa woman dies after crash with semi, car fire
A 47-year-old woman from Tampa died early Tuesday morning after a crash with a semi and subsequent car fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
1 person killed in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
Police confirm DeSoto County fair victim and POI knew each other
Police confirm the relationship between the DeSoto County fair Shooting victim and the Person of interest
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
