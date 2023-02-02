ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Police Department seeking help from public as officers investigate 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes

By Rachel Brown Hackney, Editor, Publisher
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Police searching for 3 people seen on video after 17-year-old fatally shot at Florida fair

Cops are looking to question three people spotted on video at the scene where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death at a Florida fair on Saturday night in DeSoto County. “We are aware that there is a video that has been circulating social media, and many of you have already seen it,” the Arcadia Police Department wrote on Sunday. “We are looking for the person who initially recorded that video, and would like to speak to them. We are also attempting to identify three subjects in the video.”
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC 2

Cape Coral man accused of plotting to murder his girlfriend

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Cape Coral man is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his girlfriend. Tristan Gendron, 23, sent letters to accused murderer Wade Wilson asking him to murder his girlfriend so that she could not testify against him, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

1 person killed in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy