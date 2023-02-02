About 3,000 gallons of raw sewage spills from Laurel Road lift station following electrical failure

Read full article on original website
TJ
4d ago
No surprise. It’ll probably end up in the Gulf like Piney Point and everything else this ignorant state does to its environment.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discount supermarket chain continues expansion in Florida with new storesAsh JurbergVenice, FL
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSarasota, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
Mysuncoast.com
Housing development coming to Ellenton
ELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Growth is coming to Ellenton. According to Defined Companies, they are going to build a mixed-income 235-unit apartment complex, with four stories, and resort-style amenities near the entrance of the Ellenton Premium Outlets. 59 of those units are set to be affordable housing. They said the...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hearing examiner recommends approval for rezoning to allow car lot, with conditions, on Pine Island Road
A hearing examiner has recommended approval, with conditions, of a requested rezoning that would allow a car lot at the site of the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office in Matlacha. Lee County Chief Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins issued her recommendation following a Jan. 12 public hearing...
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - All lanes have been clear after crews responded to a crash on I-75 northbound in Sarasota. The crash happened near milemarker 205.6 near Clark Road. Crews helped to divert traffic in the area. The cause of the crash is still unknown.
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
Parking at Sanibel beaches opens today, here’s what to expect
Visitors should expect to see hurricane debris on the beach, in the water or in the sand. The city recommends all beachgoers to wear shoes and to swim at their own risk, due to the possibility of bacteria and red tide. According to a press release from the city, the...
Mysuncoast.com
Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City continues long road to recovery following devastating blow from Hurricane Ian
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Jerry Dakin is much more optimistic about his farm and business than a few months ago. Hurricane Ian causing millions of dollars in damage to his Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City. “I’ve never seen a storm like this, we’re just in the wrong place...
Homeowner rebuilding after Ian battles HOA not allowing trailer on property
"It’s heartbreaking because I love this house," said homeowner Samantha Kellum. "I need a place to go."
Woman struck North Port police cruiser while driving on I-75, authorities say
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A cruiser with the North Port Police Department was hit by a woman driving a car Saturday morning on Interstate 75, authorities say. At around 6 a.m., the woman crashed into the cruiser that was fully lit and stopped in the southbound lane on I-75 near Sumter Road, the police department said in a tweet.
Longboat Observer
Wawa opens new Fruitville Road store
With a measure of fanfare fitting for such an event, the long-awaited Wawa store at 2257 Fruitville Road opened last week. Members of the Sarasota Police Department, local first responders and Mayor Kyle Battie — along with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, helped the new store open its doors to customers for the fist time at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
Multiple tractor-trailers catch fire in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a fire involving multiple tractor-trailers Saturday morning. Officials said the fire happened at a business in the area of 39th Street and Adamo Drive. Photos of the scene showed multiple trucks destroyed by the fire as smoke billowed in the air. Tampa Fire Rescue said nine […]
WINKNEWS.com
10-acre wildfire in Cape Coral Wednesday evening
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:11cf86205bceeed678b23a64 Player Element ID: 6319626093112. A wildfire in Cape Coral around El Dorado Boulevard and SW 5th Terrace broke out Wednesday afternoon. According to the Florida Forest Service Caloosahatchee,...
newsnationnow.com
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
Comments / 1