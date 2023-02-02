County commissioners decline to allow county’s Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee to expand its purview

Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
Bay News 9
Fla. House speaker requests records on HCPS challenged book
TAMPA, Fla. — Fla. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Renner requested records from Hillsborough County Public Schools related to the placement of a challenged book in the Pierce Middle School library. "While the vast majority of reading and educational materials in our school libraries are age-appropriate, some books are...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Two new flights take off at Southwest Florida International Airport
Two new flights out of Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) take flight on Friday for passengers looking to go to Austin, Texas, and Wilmington, Delaware.
