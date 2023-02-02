County Commission denies Gilligan’s Island Bar & Grill’s application for live musical performances after 10 p.m.

Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Myers Beach Town Council approves two island restoration projects
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WBBH) — On Monday, the Fort Myers Beach Town Council unanimously passed approval to start two restoration projects for Fort Myers Beach. The first project is to pump sand onto the beach using a pipeline. This project will cost approximately $25 million and will help restore the beach after Hurricane Ian’s damage to the island.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hearing examiner recommends approval for rezoning to allow car lot, with conditions, on Pine Island Road
A hearing examiner has recommended approval, with conditions, of a requested rezoning that would allow a car lot at the site of the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office in Matlacha. Lee County Chief Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins issued her recommendation following a Jan. 12 public hearing...
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
Longboat Observer
Wawa opens new Fruitville Road store
With a measure of fanfare fitting for such an event, the long-awaited Wawa store at 2257 Fruitville Road opened last week. Members of the Sarasota Police Department, local first responders and Mayor Kyle Battie — along with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, helped the new store open its doors to customers for the fist time at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.
Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
Remembering Tampa's long lost lesbian bar Jimmie White's Tavern
I was so excited to see Queer Love in History recently feature Jimmie White's Tavern, a Tampa lesbian bar that operated in the 1950s and '60s. The story: Photographer and LGBTQ activist Bobby Smith captured scenes of queer joy, including an unofficial wedding, at Jimmy White's, sometimes referred to as La Concha or Cucujo's — a reference to the owner, Jo.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
More than 40 of the best concerts happening in Tampa Bay from Feb. 3-9
It's a good week to be a live music fan.
espnswfl.com
Food Network Stars Opening Restaurant In Sarasota This Weekend
If you’re a fan of the Food Network, grab your keys and head to Sarasota as two of the channel’s stars are opening a restaurant this weekend. I’m not much of a cook, but I do love the Food Network and watching cooking shows. I’m also all about checking out new restaurants. Especially in a town like Sarasota that’s one of my favorites on the Gulf Coast, to have a restaurant with Food Network chefs sounds nothing short of amazing.
newsnationnow.com
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
Tiny homes built to withstand hurricanes coming to Lee County
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Tiny homes are coming to Lehigh Acres – and it won’t be a long wait since they only take a couple of months to build. Brian Sodre, a licensed general contractor, started the tiny home company Miniopolis LLC. He moved his company to Lee County to target people looking for something smaller, between 500 and 750 square feet.
SheKnows
This Serene Oceanside Oasis Kirstie Alley & Lisa Marie Presley Called Home Is On the Market For $6 Million — See Inside
Once home to both Lisa Marie Presley and Kirstie Alley, this Clearwater, Florida oceanside estate has hit the market for just under $6,000,000. On the heels of both Alley’s passing in December 2022 and Presley’s death in January 2023, the 1990s contemporary home is available for a new owner to enjoy. The three-floor oasis boasts 7,800 square feet with five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a recently-remodeled two-bed, one-bath apartment atop the compound’s 6-car garage, and a duplex with two one-bed, one-bath units.
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
Bay News 9
Pinellas Co. educators, parents bring public education concerns to state representative
TAMPA, Fla. — Book bans, public school funding and teacher wages are just a few concerns Pinellas County parents and educators say they have right now. They took their concerns to Florida Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby (D-St. Petersburg) in a roundtable discussion on Saturday. Paula Stephens has been a teacher...
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
Comments / 3