ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

On Feb. 11 in Venice, students to re-enact historic speeches of suffragists arrested in 1917 for picketing outside White House

By Staff Reports
sarasotanewsleader.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation

TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.

Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine

Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyInYourState

This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics

Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
LEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday

The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
theonlinecurrent.com

Dog poop is not paper or plastic

Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy