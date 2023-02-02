On Feb. 11 in Venice, students to re-enact historic speeches of suffragists arrested in 1917 for picketing outside White House

Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
The Free Press - TFP
Lawsuit Filed Against Hillsborough County School Board For Alleged Segregation
TAMPA, Fla. – A plaintiff suing the Hillsborough County School Board says the federal EEOA (Equal Education Opportunities Act) of 1974 has been violated as the county’s school re-districting efforts allegedly continue segregating students by race or color. The EEOA is enforceable when racial discrimination
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Bay News 9
Tampa mail-in ballots being distributed, Florida legislative leaders call for special session starting Monday, U.S. adds 517,000 jobs in January
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds could gust over 20 mph at times, which will make...
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
fox35orlando.com
These Florida cities ranked among best staycation spots in the U.S.
Imagine this. You've run out of vacation time for the year, or simply just can't afford to get away — especially in this economy. If you're lucky enough to reside in Florida, the options for an enjoyable staycation are plenty. A new report has listed several Florida cities as the top staycation destinations in the U.S.
995qyk.com
Wife Honors Currently Deployed Marine
Wife honors currently deployed marine for Military Monday this week. Lindsey told us about her husband, Nathan, who has been in the Marines for 21 years. He is a Master Sergeant and is infantry, so he travels a lot. They spent spent 9 years living overseas, but now call Tampa Bay home.
OnlyInYourState
This One-Of-A-Kind Attraction In Florida Has Some Mind-Blowing Metrics
Are you a fan of art? How about sculptures that have over a million moving pieces? St. Petersburg has a one-of-a-kind attraction in Florida with some pretty mind-blowing metrics. A permanent art installation known as Bending Arc creates an interactive experience along St. Pete Pier that you have to see for yourself to be able to enjoy.
995qyk.com
Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Florida
A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Florida, but it wasn’t the jackpot. A ticket sold in Florida matched all five white numbers, but missed the Powerball. So, that person won $1 million in the drawing on Wednesday night. The winning numbers for February 1 were: 31–43–58–59–66 and Powerball...
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
First Coast News
Pet ashes used to re-grow ocean reefs in what could be Florida's first memorial pet reef
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new organization is turning the ashes of pets who have passed into reefs that will help replenish the ocean, giving pet lovers a new way to honor and remember their pets after death. Cindy TenHagen lost her beloved Chow-Hound mix Bella last year. “She meant...
tourcounsel.com
Tyrone Square | Shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida
Tyrone Square (also referred to as Tyrone Square Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in St. Petersburg, Florida. Opened in 1972, it features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, Five Below, J. C. Penney, Macy's and PetSmart as its anchor stores. Tyrone Square's first anchor, Sears, opened as a freestanding store in...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
fox13news.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
995qyk.com
Howard Frankland Bridge To Close Monday
The Howard Frankland bridge to close Monday. A portion of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed to traffic next week for construction work. The Florida Department of Transportation is closing the southbound lanes of the bridge to traffic (into Pinellas County) between 11 p.m. Monday, February 6 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7.
theonlinecurrent.com
Dog poop is not paper or plastic
Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
