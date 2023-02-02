Two women arrested after alleged attack on Sarasota resident in dispute over relationship with a man

Read full article on original website
10-year-old arrested on felony charges
The North Port Police Department was notified this weekend about a 4th grader at Toledo Blade Elementary who was recruiting other students to conduct mass violence at the school.
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd briefed the media on Havendale Blvd in Winter Haven about a multi-jurisdictional investigation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting of a suspect from the mass shooting in Lakeland last week. According to the Polk Sheriff’s Department, Lakeland Police,
Person of interest in Lakeland mass shooting killed during chase, police say
A surveillance operation in Lakeland led to a car chase, carjacking, and an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
10-year-old arrested after recruiting students for mass violence threat made against North Port school
NORTH PORT, Fla. — A 4th grader was arrested for making a mass violence threat at Toledo Blade Elementary School in North Port. According to the North Port Police Department (NPPD), officers were notified about the threat over the weekend. NPPD said the 10-year-old had been recruiting students to...
Tampa police officer arrested following domestic dispute
TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa police officer was arrested and placed on administrative leave after he "bear" hugged a woman and pushed her, the department said. Clarence Nathan, who worked as an officer at the department for eight years, faces a charge of misdemeanor battery, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.
Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair may have known shooter
ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has died after a shooting at the DeSoto County Fair Saturday night. The Arcadia Police Department responded to the shooting at the Fairgrounds at around 8:57 p.m. A video shared with NBC2 shows families running and trying to...
fox13news.com
Polk sheriff: Suspect believed to be involved in recent drive-by shooting shot, killed by officer
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A 21-year-old suspect believed to be involved in a Lakeland drive-by shooting that injured 11 people last week was shot and killed by a Lakeland police officer in Winter Haven on Monday, investigators say. Detectives said the Lakeland Police Department, ATF and the Florida Department of...
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
Pinellas County deputy fired after DUI arrest
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it has fired one of its deputies after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
Police confirm DeSoto County fair victim and POI knew each other
Police confirm the relationship between the DeSoto County fair Shooting victim and the Person of interest
47-Year-Old Tampa Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Orient Road And Hillsborough Ave
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa woman has died after a crash that happened around 3:40 am on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the woman was traveling westbound on Hillsborough Avenue in a car when at the intersection of Orient Road, she turned
Florida Trooper Arrests Pinellas County Deputy For DUI
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper arrested a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputy for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Saturday, FHP responded to a traffic crash that occurred on I-275 near Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, where
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
3 shot after drive-by shooter fires into crowd in St. Pete, police say
Three people were shot at the Jet Jackson Recreation Center Sunday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
1 person killed in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a car Saturday evening in Largo as he tried to cross Starkey Road at 12th Avenue SE, police say. At around 6:29 p.m., the man, who was crossing the road from east to west, was hit by a vehicle going south, the Largo Police Department said in a news release.
‘Senseless tragedy’: 1 killed, 1 injured in carjacking at Hillsborough County Shell station
Hillsborough County deputies said they are searching for a shooter who killed one person and injured another before stealing their vehicle Saturday night.
HCSO: 9 arrested, 5 guns, bulletproof vest recovered after traffic stop operation
Several people were arrested after the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office conducted a nine-hour traffic operation on Saturday night.
Tampa Man Killed In Spring Hill Hit-And-Run By SUV, Florida Troopers Seeking BMW
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old Tampa was man killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that happened around 7:21 pm in Hernando County. According to troopers, an SUV was traveling northbound in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street. Troopers say
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Disabled man beaten at Pinellas Park group home
"Five residents were in the home on the day of this incident," Lt. Pohl explained. "Along with two employees. One of the employees left with one of the residents. While he was gone, this incident occurred."
