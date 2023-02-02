ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nokomis, FL

Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16

Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease

The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
mustdo.com

Visiting the Sarasota Art Museum

If you’ve ever spent time in downtown Sarasota, Florida, or enjoyed any of Sarasota’s world-famous beaches, odds are you’ve driven by the striking neo-gothic structure that in 2019 welcomed the public as the Sarasota Art Museum (SAM). The museum is comprised of 15,000 square feet of exhibition and event space in the beautifully restored 1926 structure that originally housed Sarasota High School.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Wawa opens new Fruitville Road store

With a measure of fanfare fitting for such an event, the long-awaited Wawa store at 2257 Fruitville Road opened last week. Members of the Sarasota Police Department, local first responders and Mayor Kyle Battie — along with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, helped the new store open its doors to customers for the fist time at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.
SARASOTA, FL
Modern Globe

Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County

The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them before definitely give them a try.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaing.com

Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are Stunning! (5 Favorites!)

The Caribbean is known for its beautiful beaches, but the true hidden gem of the United States lies on the Florida Gulf Coast. It is a best-kept secret that Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are stunning. Imagine powdery white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and breathtaking sunsets – this is what...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 63-year-old man killed in Hardee County crash

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Hardee County, troopers say. At around 7:14 a.m., the 63-year-old, who is from Sarasota, was driving west on State Road 64 in his SUV as he approached Parnell Road in Zolfo Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos

A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL

