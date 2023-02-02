Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Feb. 9-16
Visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org. Young musician Hanzhi Wang is the only accordionist to ever earn a place on the roster of Young Concert Artists in its 61-year history. Hosted by the Artist Series Concerts, enjoy lunch and a performance by this artist, who was named Musical America’s New Artist of the Month in 2018.
businessobserverfl.com
Hurricane-destroyed Fort Myers Beach restaurant signs inland lease
The popular Fort Myers Beach eatery La Ola Surfside Restaurant is moving inland. The restaurant has signed a seven-year lease to open a new 4,136-square-foot location at the Bell Tower shops in Fort Myers after its previous beach location at Times Square was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. La Ola is...
mustdo.com
Visiting the Sarasota Art Museum
If you’ve ever spent time in downtown Sarasota, Florida, or enjoyed any of Sarasota’s world-famous beaches, odds are you’ve driven by the striking neo-gothic structure that in 2019 welcomed the public as the Sarasota Art Museum (SAM). The museum is comprised of 15,000 square feet of exhibition and event space in the beautifully restored 1926 structure that originally housed Sarasota High School.
Mysuncoast.com
Longboat Key residents experience traffic frustrations
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - As construction continues on the Gulfstream Avenue Roundabout, Longboat Key is experiencing increased traffic and backups. Town Manager Howard Tipton said it has to do with where the town falls. “We’re downstream from everything so everything that happens over there is a challenge for us,”...
Loaded Canon Distillery in Lakewood Ranch is first distillery in Manatee County
Located in a commercial district of the community, the pirate-themed distillery is award-winning, from its vodka to its gin.
New Chick-fil-A to open in Polk County this week
A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Bartow this week.
Longboat Observer
Wawa opens new Fruitville Road store
With a measure of fanfare fitting for such an event, the long-awaited Wawa store at 2257 Fruitville Road opened last week. Members of the Sarasota Police Department, local first responders and Mayor Kyle Battie — along with Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose, helped the new store open its doors to customers for the fist time at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.
Food Network stars’ new restaurant to open in Sarasota this week
Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy, from the Food Network show "Summer Rush", are set to open a new restaurant named The Chateau Sarasota on Tuesday.
Check Out This Map of Artificial Reefs in Pinellas County
The Pinellas County Department of Solid Waste (PCSW) has created an interactive Google Map for all the artificial reefs in Pinellas County. The map contains the GPS coordinates for all 42 artificial reefs. The map is a helpful tool for boaters, divers, or anyone who wants to learn more about these environmentally beneficial structures.
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them before definitely give them a try.
Bradenton man dies after being struck by oncoming cars on US 41
A man has died after he was struck by oncoming cars while attempting to cross the road on Monday night.
941area.com
All You Can Eat Restaurants in Sarasota and Bradenton | Best Buffets in Sarasota
Do you want to enjoy the best buffets in Bradenton & Sarasota, FL city? Don't worry, we've prepared a superb list for you. Buffets are an easy and cost-effective way to enjoy a variety of food choices. The hundreds of meal combinations ensure that you don't settle for one dish alone.
fox13news.com
Southbound Howard Frankland Bridge will close overnight for sign installation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - At 11 p.m. Monday, all southbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will shut down for a few hours as part of a multimillion-dollar project. The closure will allow crews to install overhead signs across all lanes of traffic on the Pinellas County side of the bridge. Northbound lanes will remain open.
floridaing.com
Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are Stunning! (5 Favorites!)
The Caribbean is known for its beautiful beaches, but the true hidden gem of the United States lies on the Florida Gulf Coast. It is a best-kept secret that Florida Gulf Coast Beaches are stunning. Imagine powdery white sand, crystal clear blue waters, and breathtaking sunsets – this is what...
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
FHP: 63-year-old man killed in Hardee County crash
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old man was killed in a car crash Saturday morning in Hardee County, troopers say. At around 7:14 a.m., the 63-year-old, who is from Sarasota, was driving west on State Road 64 in his SUV as he approached Parnell Road in Zolfo Springs, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Harriet the eagle missing from nest since Thursday; intruder chased away by M-15
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Southwest Florida's dedicated eagle matriarch, Harriet, has not been seen in the area of her nest since Thursday afternoon and an "intruder" was reported near the nest early Friday evening. According to a tweet from @SWFLEagleCAM, "Harriet, our dedicated & loyal matriarch, has not been seen...
wild941.com
Tampa Woman’s Babysitting Service Is Causing Chaos
A Tampa woman has a business venture that is causing chaos on TikTok. She babysits for single dads and then “spends time” with them. The woman attends the University of South Florida and this week she revealed that she likes “taking care” of single Dads after she’s done babysitting their kids.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in south Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 59-year-old Bradenton man was killed Monday night when he was hit by two vehicles on U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the man was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, south of 51st Avenue Drive West, at about 9 p.m.
