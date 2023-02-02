Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep MPSF Weekly Awards
NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team swept Mountain Pacific Sports Federation weekly awards this week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Junior Zach Nunez was named Gymnast of the Week, junior Dan Simmons was named Specialist of the Week and freshman Ignacio Yockers was named Freshman of the Week.
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops at No. 14/12 Baylor on Wednesday
NORMAN – Oklahoma men's basketball travels to Waco, Texas, for a Wednesday meeting against No. 14/12 Baylor. Tip is at 8 p.m. CT inside Ferrell Center. Wednesday's game against the Bears will be broadcast on ESPNU starting at 8 p.m. CT with Mark Neely and Lance Blanks on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
oklahoma Sooner
Williams on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
NORMAN – Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, it was revealed on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the...
oklahoma Sooner
Trio of Sooners Earn Big 12 Weekly Awards
NORMAN – For the third time this season, a trio of Oklahoma gymnasts swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Danae Fletcher was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Rolls Past Rider 24-10 on Senior Day
In the final home dual of the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma wrestling team trounced Rider 24-10 Sunday afternoon. Rider (4-5, 2-1 MAC) entered the dual with three ranked wrestlers against the Sooners' (8-5, 1-3 Big 12) six. OU's win snaps its three-dual losing streak ahead of finishing the season against three top-20 opponents.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Primed For Crucial Big 12 Road Test in Waco
NORMAN – No. 16 Oklahoma is primed for a huge road test in a game that could go a long way toward the team's hunt for its first Big 12 title since 2009. The Sooners (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) head to Waco, Texas, Tuesday for a 7 p.m. showdown with Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) in a battle between teams that occupy the second and third spots respectively in the conference race. The game will air on ESPN+ with John Morris and Jim Haller, with Chris Plank providing play-by-play on the Sooner Radio Network.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 For Fifth Straight Week
NORMAN – For the fifth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of the fourth-best crowd in program history (6,358) and OU's largest attendance for a conference home opener, the Sooners posted the best home score in the nation this season with a 198.225 against Iowa State inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night, which was the second-best team score over the weekend behind No. 2 Michigan's 198.300.
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Tennis Collects Two Sweeps
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team notched two sweeps over Wichita State and Incarnate Word on Sunday night. OU kicked off the day with a match vs. Wichita State and started with an OU doubles point. Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter claiming court three, 6-1, over Luke Bracks and Orel Ovil. To clinch the opening point, Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took down Misha Kvantaliani and Richey King at the No. 2 spot, 6-2.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep Mountaineers Behind Balanced Effort
NORMAN – Oklahoma led by as many as 29 points in the first half and cruised to a 93-68 win over West Virginia on Saturday in Norman. Five Sooners scored in double figures as No. 20 Oklahoma (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) set a new program mark with 18 first-half assists, breaking a nearly 40-year-old record. The Sooners led West Virginia (14-7, 5-5 Big 12) for almost the entirety of the contest to clinch their eighth win in Big 12 play, and improve to 11-1 at Lloyd Noble Center this season.
Comments / 0