NORMAN – No. 16 Oklahoma is primed for a huge road test in a game that could go a long way toward the team's hunt for its first Big 12 title since 2009. The Sooners (18-4, 8-3 Big 12) head to Waco, Texas, Tuesday for a 7 p.m. showdown with Baylor (16-6, 7-3 Big 12) in a battle between teams that occupy the second and third spots respectively in the conference race. The game will air on ESPN+ with John Morris and Jim Haller, with Chris Plank providing play-by-play on the Sooner Radio Network.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO