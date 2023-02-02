Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fourth episode of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 titled ‘The Path of Blood,’ the show focuses on the political conflicts in England following the murder of King Sweyn. In light of Sweyn’s demise, Ethelred II assumed power and became a key force in the region’s politics. However, Canute, the Head of the English front of the Danish Vikings, was really ambitious and came up with a sinister plan to become the new King of England. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Vinland Saga’ season 2 episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Quantum Leap Episode 12 Recap and Ending, Explained
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ further complicates its plot with its latest episode with a crucial revelation at the end. In the previous episode, Janice had given the name of the person who convinced Ben to leap in the first place. This time, the team figures out the identity of that person. In the meantime, Ben finds himself in a leap that is closest to his timeline as of yet. Here, as well, it is the question of identity and Ben’s mission is very different from his previous leaps. It also turns out to be a very personal thing for one of the team members, which is what makes the impact of the ending so much more important to the storyline. Here’s what it means for Ben and his future leaps. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
thecinemaholic.com
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the fifth episode of ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ or ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ titled ‘Hatsumode with the Angel,’ Amane takes care of Mahiru after she falls asleep on his couch. A few days later, Amane’s parents visit their son to spend some time with him on new years’ eve. Just like his wife, Shuuto Fujimiya is impressed with Mahiru, who takes care of his son in his absence. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’ or ‘Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsunomanika Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken’ episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Alice Darling Ending, Explained: Why Does Alice Leave Simon?
Directed by debutant filmmaker Mary Nighy from a script by Alanna Francis, ‘Alice, Darling’ is a 2022 psychological thriller drama film that explores the importance of a robust support system for people facing abuse in their relationship. The plot revolves around Alice (Anna Kendrick), who, at the start of the film, seems to lead a typical urban life. However, it becomes increasingly clear that her boyfriend, Simon (Charlie Carrick), is psychologically abusive toward her. When she goes on a vacation with her two closest friends, Tess (Kaniehtiio Horn) and Sophie (Wunmi Mosaku), her issues also become apparent to them. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Alice, Darling.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.
Comments / 0