ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
marijuanamoment.net

Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount

“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ

DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back

ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Yes, Georgia has a lower minimum wage than most other states

ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.
GEORGIA STATE
Kendra M.

Georgia residents could see one-time $500 relief rebate from $1 billion pot

Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of the state's $6.6billion budget surplus to make one-time direct payments, similar to House Bill 1302 that was passed last year. The bill was passed in the state House but is waiting to be debated in the state Senate. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, if passed, this bill would give married couples up to $500, head of household filers up to $375 and single adults up to $250. The rebates are available for those who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients

For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […] The post Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law

An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
GEORGIA STATE
stjohnsource.com

Two Men Arrested in Georgia in Connection with Two Homicides on St. Croix

Two men wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred on St. Croix in 2022 have been arrested, the V.I. Police Department reported Friday. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with two separate but allegedly connected homicides: 46-year-old Stacie Schjang and 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis, according to the police report.
GEORGIA STATE
Ty D.

Georgia's Budget Surplus Brings Relief to Residents: Eligible Residents Can Receive Up to $500 in Tax Rebates!

Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, has decided to use $1 billion to provide tax rebates to residents. With the state of Georgia having a budget surplus of $6.6 billion, the governor, Brian Kemp, has proposed using $1 billion of this surplus to provide tax rebates to residents. The proposal was passed by the state House on Thursday with a 170-1 vote and is now heading to the state Senate for further debate.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say

(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate

ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the...
GEORGIA STATE
USA Diario

Up to $500 tax rebate coming soon

A tax credit of up to $500.00 USD could be on offer to Georgia residents soon. Therefore and with a billion dollar fund from the state budget surplus, its governor, Brian Kemp suggested making these one-time direct payments.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy