Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs
A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Kemp-backed measure seeks harsher Georgia gang sentences
Georgia senators advanced a bill Monday that would add a mandatory five years to prison sentences for anyone convicted of a gang crime and 10 years for anyone convicted of recruiting minors into a gang. Senate Bill 44, which is being pushed by Gov. Brian Kemp as part of his...
marijuanamoment.net
Georgia Republican Lawmaker Pushes For Medical Marijuana Licensing Transparency As Industry Frustrations Mount
“They can’t be behind closed doors. They have to be open to the public.”. For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Judge appointed as new board member for Georgia DJJ
DECATUR, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new judge has been appointed to the Board of Juvenile Justice — and she’s from Bibb County. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Judge Quintess Gilbert to the Board of Juvenile Justice to serve as the 8th Congressional District Representative. She was sworn in on January 26th, 2023, and will serve a 5-year term with current board members.
With scams on the rise, efforts are underway to get SNAP families their money back
ATLANTA — New efforts are underway to get money back to Georgia families who rely on the SNAP program and have fallen victim to thieves. "It's about these individuals that are going to the grocery store trying to fill up their food card so that they can nourish and feed their families, and when they get there and they swipe their EBT card, there's no money," Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' Government Group, explained.
Head of Georgia’s corrections system says he will crack down on violence, corruption
The man put in place to clean up Georgia’s corrections system spoke only with Channel 2 Action News about drugs, weapons, and corruption going on behind prison walls.
WMAZ
Yes, Georgia has a lower minimum wage than most other states
ATLANTA — The new legislative session in Georgia is kicking into gear, and with that, there are no efforts to boost the state's minimum wage. One of those is H.B. 245, which would change a current provision in Georgia law that prevents local governments in the state from setting their own minimum wages. This bill wouldn't result in a statewide increase in the minimum wage law but would see it increase in many places with local governments that would like to raise the minimum wage.
Hart Co state Rep wants more companies to manufacture medical cannabis
The Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to allow two companies to produce low-THC oil in Georgia.
Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using $1 billion of the state's $6.6billion budget surplus to make one-time direct payments, similar to House Bill 1302 that was passed last year. The bill was passed in the state House but is waiting to be debated in the state Senate. According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, if passed, this bill would give married couples up to $500, head of household filers up to $375 and single adults up to $250. The rebates are available for those who filed taxes in 2020 and 2021.
Georgia law enforcement conducting another 'clearing operation' at site of 'Cop City' facility
Law enforcement in Georgia are carrying out a "clearing operation" on Monday at the planned site of a $90 million police training facility -- dubbed "Cop City" by opponents -- nearly three weeks after a similar operation ended with officers…
ValueWalk
Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients
For months, rival companies that want to produce low-THC cannabis oil for medical purposes in Georgia have not been able to pry open the black box of the state’s 2019 Hope Act to see how six firms—out of 69 bidders—were awarded licenses to dispense the marijuana extract to patients across the state. The state’s Open […] The post Secrecy in Georgia’s medical cannabis regulation still frustrates efforts to deliver relief to patients appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WXIA 11 Alive
Gov. Kemp to hold meeting discussing gang recruitment
Lawmakers are cracking down on gangs in Georgia. Kemp and others discuss how they plan to deter recruitment of children across the state.
'That would benefit the health system': Georgia House bills could raise cigarette, vape tax
MACON, Ga. — If you smoke cigarettes or vape, your cost could go up. A bill in the General Assembly would raise the state tax and use the proceeds to improve health care. Introduced by House Representative Ron Stephens, two bills in the contention could make the tax possible.
wuga.org
Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law
An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
stjohnsource.com
Two Men Arrested in Georgia in Connection with Two Homicides on St. Croix
Two men wanted in connection with two homicides that occurred on St. Croix in 2022 have been arrested, the V.I. Police Department reported Friday. Anthony Schneider and Joshawn Ayala were arrested Friday on murder charges in connection with two separate but allegedly connected homicides: 46-year-old Stacie Schjang and 52-year-old Arnold Jarvis, according to the police report.
Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say
(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
Albany Herald
House passes mid-year budget with $1 billion property tax rebate
ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed a $32.6 billion mid-year budget that includes a $1 billion property tax rebate worth $500 to the average homeowner. The mid-year budget, which covers state spending through June 30, sailed through the House 170-1 and now moves to the...
