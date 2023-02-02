ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

travellemming.com

28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
SanDiego.com

Best Hikes in San Diego

When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
UCSD Guardian

UC San Diego Scientists Dye Ocean Waves Pink to Study Coastal Water Interactions

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has teamed with researchers from the University of Washington to study coastal interactions in La Jolla’s coastal waters at Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve. The research, conducted by the two institutions, included the release of environmentally-safe pink dye into the ocean last week, which was viewed by January and February beachgoers.
San Diego weekly Reader

The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills

Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes

Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
sandiegomagazine.com

Happy Half Hour: The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City

San Diego Magazine · The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City. Most of you know Troy as our fearless leader and a frequent flier—or as the guy you wish you could text for recommendations on where to take your finicky mother-in-law to dinner in San Diego. (I just asked him for you; he suggests Fort Oak in Mission Hills). His college classmates, on the other hand, knew him as the guy who couldn’t cook. “I knew how to turn the knob on the microwave to the right,” he admits on this week’s podcast.
San Diego weekly Reader

Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable

Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
