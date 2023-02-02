Read full article on original website
travellemming.com
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
UCSD Guardian
UC San Diego Scientists Dye Ocean Waves Pink to Study Coastal Water Interactions
UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has teamed with researchers from the University of Washington to study coastal interactions in La Jolla’s coastal waters at Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve. The research, conducted by the two institutions, included the release of environmentally-safe pink dye into the ocean last week, which was viewed by January and February beachgoers.
San Diego weekly Reader
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
3 San Diego restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in California’ list
Swooning season is here and it's now or never on securing seats at one of San Diego's most romantic restaurants for Valentine's Day. The battle for the hottest tables in town starts now.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
La Jolla chocolatier makes Grammys chocolates for Clive Davis' party
SAN DIEGO — Robin Katz got a sweet request that she couldn’t refuse! She’s the San Diego version of Willy Wonka. Katz was a Sous Chef at the Marine Room in La Jolla for ten years, and now she is a chocolatier. "It means I have fun!...
sandiegomagazine.com
Happy Half Hour: The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City
San Diego Magazine · The World’s Happiest Rice Starts in National City. Most of you know Troy as our fearless leader and a frequent flier—or as the guy you wish you could text for recommendations on where to take your finicky mother-in-law to dinner in San Diego. (I just asked him for you; he suggests Fort Oak in Mission Hills). His college classmates, on the other hand, knew him as the guy who couldn’t cook. “I knew how to turn the knob on the microwave to the right,” he admits on this week’s podcast.
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
Spring in San Diego Kicks Off With San Diego Botanic Garden’s Third Annual World of Orchids
Get ready for spring and celebrate the season. San Diego Botanic Garden is set to host the third annual spring orchid showcase, World of Orchids, running Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, April 9. The exhibition will be staged in the state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education...
San Diego weekly Reader
Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable
Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Who Was Jay Kahn? Local Entrepreneur Leaves $100 Million to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation Thursday received $100 million from the estate of the late local entrepreneur Jay Kahn, the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit. "Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and estate to be...
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
National City taco stand goes viral after TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip
Blue Fire Bliss, a National City taco stand goes viral after a TikTok influencer leaves $1,000 tip.
NBC San Diego
Would San Diegans Pay 50 Cents for Downtown Bathrooms? Would Homeless Have to Pay?
It's happened to everyone: You're in the Gaslamp, say, or the East Village and you need to, well, go, but there's no bathroom. If you're a reasonably well-dressed person, you may sneak into a bar or restaurant. But what if you're homeless?. Now, imagine if there were lots of public...
